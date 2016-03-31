Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

1. Economy and Markets overview

The following operating and financial review is intended to convey the managements perspective on the financial condition and on the operating performance of the Company as at the end of the Financial Year 2015-16. The following discussion of the Companys financial condition and result of operations should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, schedules and notes thereto and the other information included elsewhere in the Annual Report. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the applicable Companies Act, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

2. Industry Structure & Development

The iron ore industry is a high volume industry. Its characterized by high barriers to entry, due to its highly capital intensive nature, in terms of upfront investment required for heavy earthmoving equipment, buildings, vehicles, and transport networks and long production start-up lead times. These barriers reward players with huge financial muscle and scale and deter new entrants.

India currently produces nearly 89 minerals under different groups such as fuel minerals, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals, atomic minerals and minor minerals.

In India, 80% of mining is in coal and the balance 20% is in various metals and other raw materials such as gold, copper, iron, lead, bauxite, zinc and uranium. India with diverse and significant mineral resources is the leading producer of some of the minerals. India is not endowed with all the requisite mineral resources. Of the 89 minerals produced in India, 4 are fuel minerals, 11 metallic, 52 non-metallic and 22 minor minerals.

Iron ore is a metal of universal use. It is the backbone of modern civilisation. It is the foundation of our basic industry and is used all over the world. The standard of living of the people of a country is judged by the consumption of iron. Iron is taken out from mines in the form of iron ore. Different types of iron ore contain varying percentage of pure iron.

3. Company Overview:

Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Limited is presently engaged in the business of extraction and processing of iron ore, bauxite and soapstone. Resurgere Mines and Minerals India Limited professes the following corporate objectives: "Providing quality products for domestic and foreign clients; securing generous returns for company shareholders; creating development opportunities for employees; and moving forward hand in hand with business partners". We promote the corporate philosophies of "people-centeredness, good faith towards all, being relevant to the times, helping each other in survival and in the achievement of honor". With these objectives and philosophies, Resurgere Mines and Minerals India Limited has been able to run its business in a stable and healthy way, to be creative but yet realistic, to stick to its core business, and to pursue a balanced growth. Our products are as follow:

Lump Ore:

* Basic form of Iron Ore generated after screening of Run-of-Mine

* Having physical specification of above 40mm

* Low Profit margin product

* Used as raw material for manufacture of Calibrated Lump Ore (CLO)

Size Ore:

* Output of the screening of Run-of-Mine extracted

* Having physical specification ranging between 10mm – 40mm

* Low priced product with lower profit margin

* Used as one of the basic raw materials in Pig Iron Plants

Calibrated Lump Ore:

* Purest form of Iron-ore with high Fe content

* Has physical specification between 5mm to 18mm

* Used as main raw material in sponge Iron Plants for manufacturing of Iron and has huge domestic demand from

all steel plants

* High value product

Iron Ore Fines:

* Smallest size of Iron-ore having physical specification upto 10mm

* Being produced as by-product of CLO during crushing activity

* Has purity content between 54 Fe to 63.5 Fe

* Used for sintering process in steel plants

* Not much in demand in domestic market

Bauxite:

* Aluminum ore, called bauxite, is most commonly formed in deeply weathered rocks

* Approximately 95% of the worlds bauxite production is processed into aluminium

* Bauxites are heated in pressure vessels with sodium hydroxide solution at 150-200 C through which aluminium is dissolved as aluminate

* Most materials used for transportation use large amounts of aluminum: cars, trucks, boats, aircraft, and aircraft engines

4. Financial Overview

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Agreements, a consolidated Financial Statement of the Company as on 31.03.2016 is also included in this Annual Report comprising Wholly owned subsidiary companies - Resurgere Sponge Iron Limited, Resurgere Ferro Alloys Limited, Resurgere Industries Limited, Resurgere International FZE - a 100% non-integral foreign subsidiary and 70% proportionate interest in the jointly controlled entity i.e. Resurgere Coal India LLP.

The total net sales are decreased by Rs. 76.50 lacs from Rs. 296.88 Lacs last year to Rs. 220.38 Lacs this year. The company has incurred a loss of Rs. 7,858.33 Lacs during the current financial year under review.

5. SWOT Analysis (Opportunities and Threats)

There are opportunities for mining equipment players. Even for open cast mining, companies are increasing capacity. Some are expanding underground activities as these do not involve land acquisition or forest clearance. In the eastern part of India, there are nine underground mining projects on the anvil. Also, given the growing trends in power demand and per capita consumption of metals in the medium-long term, there are sizeable opportunities for mining and suppliers.

As things stand today, the Indian mining sector is expected to be driven by government policies in 2017. As the long-term demand for steel, other metals and energy in India is intact, demand growth for minerals is assured. The state governments have started getting ambitious in revenue generation from the sector and are certain that if these headwinds abate, mining in India can gradually ramp up. On the other hand, if the policy challenges remain and no clear direction is provided, India may have to increasingly resort to imports to meet its domestic demand. That will be a huge loss of opportunity.

6. Internal Control System and their advocacy

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The Head of Internal Audit together with external audit consultants review the effectiveness and efficiency of these systems and procedures to ensure that all assets are protected against loss and that the financial and operational information is accurate and complete in all respects. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approves and reviews audit plans for the year based on internal risk assessment. Audits are conducted on an on-going basis and significant deviations are brought to the notice of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors following which corrective action is recommended for implementation. All these measures facilitate timely detection of any irregularities and early remedial steps.

7. Environment & Safety

The company always strives for the excellence so that mining can become more environmentally sustainable by developing and integrating practices that reduce the environmental impact of mining operations. These practices include measures such as reducing water and energy consumption, minimizing land disturbance and waste production, preventing soil, water, and air pollution at mine sites, and conducting successful mine closure and reclamation activities.

In order to be more environmentally sustainable, mining operations are increasingly conducted in a manner that minimizes their impact on the surrounding environment, and leaves mine sites in an acceptable state for re-use by people or ecosystems. A number of management strategies and technologies are being developed and used by the company to reduce the environmental impacts of mining, and are given below.

Reducing inputs

* Water

* Energy

* Land disruption

Reducing outputs

* Waste:

- Using cleaner production techniques

- Environmental control technologies

- Using waste as raw material, and

- Reducing the amount of waste produced through process re-engineering.

* Restoring environmental function at mine sites

8. Risks and concerns

The resources sector is currently in the midst of a correction, with an extended period of lower and volatile commodity prices impacting earnings, balance sheets and investor perceptions. Our businesses are also exposed to a variety of risks, which are inherent to a global natural resources organisation. It is therefore essential to have in place necessary systems to manage these risks, while balancing the relative risk reward equation demanded by our stakeholders. Our management systems, organisational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct together form the system of internal control that governs how we conduct the Groups business and manage the associated risks. Our risk management framework is designed to be simple, consistent and clear for managing and reporting risks from the business to the Board. Risk management is embedded in our critical business activities, functions and processes. It helps Resurgere meet its objectives through aligning operating controls with mission and vision. The effective management of risk is critical to support the delivery of the Groups strategic objectives. The framework helps the organisation meet its objectives through alignment of operating controls to the mission and vision of the Company.

9. Outlook

In FY 2016-17 production are expected to start.

10. Forward Looking Statement

This report contains "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past events and may be interpreted as ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will."

Forward–looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the companys operations include a downtrend in the iron ore, bauxite, steel, pig iron, soapstone, & met coke industry –global or domestic or both, significant changes in political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory environment in India or key markets abroad and from numerous other matters of national, regional & global scale including but not limited to natural calamity, tax laws, litigations, Government policies & regulations, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates of Indian Rupee, etc.

Any forward-looking information in this report has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

This report should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Limited. The views expressed herein may contain information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified; no representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of this information. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.