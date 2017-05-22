Directors Report

Dear Shareowners,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 29th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2016.

Financial Results:

The Companys financial performances for the year under review along with previous year figures are given hereunder:

(Rs. in Lacs) Particulars FY 2015-16 FY 2014-15 Total Income 220.38 296.88 Profit / (Loss) before depreciation / amortization 11830.98 (2364.96) Less: Depreciation 2986.19 2993.75 Less: Amortization (including Goodwill) 987.19 1126.47 Profit / (Loss) before tax (7857.60) (6485.18) Less: Provision for taxation - 1.11 Profit / (Loss) after tax (7857.60) (6486.29) Less: Prior Period Expense / (Income) 0.73 9.88 Less: Minority Interest - - Profit available for appropriation (7858.33) (6496.17) Appropriations: Transfer to General Reserve - - Proposed Dividend - - Tax on Dividend - - Balance carried to Balance Sheet (7858.33) (6496.17)

Review of Performance & Management discussion and Analysis

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations, a consolidated Financial Statement of the Company is also included in this Annual Report comprising Wholly owned subsidiary companies - Resurgere Sponge Iron Limited, Resurgere Ferro Alloys Limited, Resurgere Industries Limited, Resurgere International FZE - a 100% non-integral foreign subsidiary and 70% proportionate interest in the jointly controlled entity i.e. Resurgere Coal India LLP. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

The total net sales are decreased by Rs. 76.50 lacs from Rs. 296.88 Lacs last year to Rs. 220.38 Lacs this year. The company has incurred a loss of Rs. 7,858.33 Lacs during the current financial year under review.

Dividend

No Dividend was declared for the current financial year due to loss incurred by the Company.

Debentures

During the year under review, the Company has not issued / redeemed any kind of Debentures.

Transfer carried to Reserves

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserve account during the period under review.

Subsidiaries / Associates / Joint Venture Companies

As on March 31, 2016, your company has four subsidiary companies, namely:

1. M/s Resurgere Ferro Alloys Limited

2. M/s Resurgere Industries Limited

3. M/s Resurgere Sponge Iron Limited

4. Resurgere International FZE

The above companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company as on 31st March, 2016. The accounts of these subsidiaries have been prepared for the financial year ending 31st March, 2016. In addition to the above, your company has one limited liability partnership namely "Resurgere Coal India LLP" with a 70% stake. All the subsidiaries are non-material and non-listed subsidiary companies as defined under Listing Regulations.

Pursuant to the provision of section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures (in form AOC-1) is attached to the financial statements as Annexure "A".

The Company will make available the Annual Accounts of the subsidiary companies and the related detailed information to any member of the Company who may be interested in obtaining the same. The annual accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company and that of the respective subsidiary companies. The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company also includes the financial results of its subsidiary companies.

The Company has sold its entire equity holding in its subsidiary namely Warana Minerals Pvt. Ltd. during the year under review under the direction of Honble Bombay High Court. As such Warana Minerals Pvt. Ltd. is no more a subsidiary of the company. However, the company continues to hold the preference share capital in Warana Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

During the year under review, company has initiated process of closure of its subsidiary companies /LLP i.e. Resurgere Ferro Alloys Ltd, Resurgere Industries Ltd, Resurgere Sponge Iron Ltd, Resurgere Coal India LLP, as these companies/LLP are non-operational. In view of the mounting losses of the company, the projects/plans of the company could not be implemented. In view of this the companys consolidated results consists of Resurgere Ferro Alloys Ltd., Resurgere Sponge Iron Ltd., Resurgere Industries Ltd - 100% subsidiaries, Resurgere International FZE - 100% non-integral foreign subsidiary together comprises "Group" and 70% proportionate interest in the jointly controlled entity i.e. Resurgere Coal India LLP is "JCE". The policy for determining material subsidiary companies may be accessed on the Companys website at www.resurgere.in in investor section. For Loan and Investments details, please refer accounts section of this Annual Report.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Your Directors have pleasure in attaching the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as ‘Listing Regulations). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the relevant Accounting Standards as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in this regard.

Human Resources Development

Company encourages a culture that develops and empowers people, promotes team building and nurtures new ideas. The Companys recruitment practice ensures that suitable candidates with merit are recruited and provided with the right opportunities to grow within the organization.

Environment and Social Concern

Your Company continues its efforts for the betterment of the environment and conservation of scarce natural resources.

Depository System

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As of 31st March, 2016, 99.61% of the Companys total paid-up equity representing 198,102,301 equity shares of your Company were held in demat form. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories.

Shares

During the financial year under review, Company has not announced any Sweat Equity, Bonus Shares, Employees Stock Option Scheme, Split, Consolidation, Buy-back and further issue of its shares.

Shares in suspense account

No equity share of the Company was in suspense account as on March 31, 2016.

Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Statement

A report on Corporate Governance is attached to this Report and also a Management Discussion and Analysis Statement. The Chairman and Managing Directors declaration regarding compliance with Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management personnel forms part of report on Corporate Governance. The certificate from M/s R. N. Gupta & Co., Practicing Company Secretary on compliance of Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in Listing Regulations is included in this annual report.

Directors & Key Managerial Personnel

As on March 31, 2016, the Board of Directors comprised of 4 Directors. Out of the 4 Directors, 3 are Non-Executive Directors and 1 Managing Director. The Non-Executive Directors are also Independent Directors. The composition of the Board is in conformity with the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

During the year, the non-executive directors of the company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the company, other than the sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the company.

During the financial year under review, there is no change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act, Mr. Subhash Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year under review, there was no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

The Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of the individual directors, board and its Committees, which includes criteria for performance evaluation.

Directors Responsibility Statement

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board to the best of their knowledge and ability, hereby submit its responsibility Statement that:—

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period.

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively, and

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Statutory Auditors

At the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2015, M/s Ranjana Vandana & Co., Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Firm Registration No. 008961C) were reappointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the thirty third AGM to be held in the year 2020. In terms of the first proviso to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment of the auditors shall be placed for ratification at every Annual General Meeting of the Company. Accordingly, the appointment of M/s Ranjana Vandana & Co., Chartered Accountants, as statutory auditors of the company, is placed for ratification by the shareholders. Shareholders are requested to consider and rectify the same.

The Company has received confirmation from M/s Ranjana Vandana & Co. to the effect that their appointment if ratified, would be within the prescribed limits under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and that they are not disqualified for such ratification of the appointment within the meaning of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board recommends the ratification of appointment of M/s Ranjana Vandana & Co., as statutory auditors of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Statutory Auditors Report

The Notes forming part of Accounts, which are specifically referred to by the auditors in their report are self-explanatory except one qualify opinion of which management explanation is given below:

Management explanation: Companys mining approval from the Government is pending and there is no turnover since last three years in the Company except negligible turnover from the soapstone mine of the company situated at Udaipur (Rajasthan). So, there are no movement in the Trade Payable, Creditor for Capital Goods, Capital work in progress, Inventories, Trade Receivables, Inter Corporate deposits and Mine Deposits. Company is in process for confirmation and reconciliation with the parties.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. R. N. Gupta, practicing Company Secretary to conduct secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2015-2016.

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure "B". The Secretarial Audit report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark except on default in the repayment of secured / unsecured loan and interest thereon to the Banks continued during the period under review.

Cost Audit

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Companys products /business for the financial year 2015-16.

Vigil Mechanism

As per the provisions of Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has established an effective Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and the Board of Directors had approved the Policy on Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower.

The Company has a Whistle-blower Policy in place to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual suspected frauds and violation of Companys Code of Conduct. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who avail the same and provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee of the Company oversees the implementation of the Whistle-Blower Policy.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director / employee have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year.

Internal Control System

The Company maintains appropriate systems of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The Internal Auditor together with external audit consultants review the effectiveness and efficiency of these systems and procedures to ensure that all assets are protected against loss and that the financial and operational information is accurate and complete in all respects. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approves and reviews audit plans for the year based on internal risk assessment. All these measures facilitate timely detection of any irregularities and early remedial steps.

Reporting of Fraud

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Policy relating to Directors Appointment, Payment of Remuneration and Discharge of their Duties

The Company has in place a Nomination and Remuneration committee in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations. The details relating to the same is available on our website (www.resurgere.in). There has been no change in the policy since the last fiscal year. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy.

The committee has formulated a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including recommendation of remuneration of the key managerial personnel and other employees, board diversity, composition and the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director.

Particulars of loans, guarantees, security or investments etc.

Loans, guarantees and investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

The Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year were on the Arms Length Basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the period under review there were no Related Party Transactions (RPTs) entered into by the Company during the financial year, which attracts the provisions of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

There were no materially significant transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Management, other designated persons or their Relatives which could have a potential conflict with the interests of the company. Transactions with related parties entered by the Company in the normal course of the business are periodically placed before the committee for its omnibus approval. There being no ‘material related party transactions as defined under regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, there are no details to be disclosed in Form AOC-2 in that regard. During the year 2015-16, pursuant to section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, all RPTs were placed before the Audit Committee for its approval.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a policy to regulate transactions between the company and its related parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act , 2013, the Rules made there under and the Listing Regulations.

Extract of Annual Return

As per the provisions of Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the Annual Return in form MGT 9 is annexed as Annexure "C" to this Report.

Number of Board meetings conducted during the year under review

The Board met 4 times during the financial year, the details of which given in the Corporate Governance report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. One meeting of Independent Directors was also held during the year under review.

Committees of the Board

There are currently 4 (Four) Statutory committees of the Board, as follows:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Details of all the Committees along with their terms of reference, composition and meetings of each Committee held during the financial year, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, annexed to the Annual Report.

Performance Evaluation of the Board

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board have laid down the manner in which formal annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, Committee and Individual Directors has to be made.

The Individual Directors respondes on the performance of the Board, Committee (s), Directors and Chairman were analyzed to arrive at unbiased conclusions.

Pledge of Shares

As on 31st March, 2016, 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each were pledged from the promoter and promoter group holding in the Company.

Transfer to Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF)

During the year Initial Public Issue refund amount of Rs. 1640/- which were remained unpaid / unclaimed for a period of seven years and which were transferred by the company on October 14, 2015 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government for the purpose under Companies Act, 2013.

Information relating to outstanding sale proceed from fractional shares on consolidation of equity shares of the Company and the dates by which they need to be transferred to IEPF account are as below:

Financial year Date of allotment Purpose / source Last Date for claiming unpaid/unclaimed amount 2012-13 15th June, 2012 Sale proceed from fractional shares on consolidation of equity shares from Re. 1/- to Rs. 10/- each 14th July, 2019

Fixed Deposits

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on fixed deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Significant and Material Orders Passed By the Regulators or Courts

During the year under review, there are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for risk management and has developed a Risk Management Policy.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company has constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013, read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014. The Board of Directors has formulated a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company. The CSR Policy may be accessed on the Company website at www.resurgere.in in investor services.

Details of Corporate Social Responsibility Committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, annexed to the Annual Report.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

During the year 2015-2016, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment.

Particulars of employees

In terms of the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(2) and 5 (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, statement showing the name and other particular of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules are not applicable on the Company as during the period under review, no employee of the Company was drawing salary in excess as prescribed limits.

Particulars pursuant to the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is attached as Annexure "D".

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

Information as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) read with Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The company has not made any exports during the year, nevertheless it will always strive for and avail export opportunities based on economic considerations in future.

Acknowledgements

The Directors of the Company take this opportunity to express their grateful sincere appreciation for the cooperation and support received from Companys Shareholders, Vendors, Financial Institutions, Bankers, Government of India, Department of Mines, State Governments, Regulatory Bodies, Customers, society and other business constituents during the year under review. Directors also take on record the appreciation for the contribution, commitment displayed and hard work of every employee of the Company resulting in good performance during the year under review.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic market conditions affecting cost as well as the selling prices of the services, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.