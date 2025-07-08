Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on March 24,1987 in the name of Exfin Shipping (India) Pvt ltd. Captain Ravi Dutta and family has promoted the company. The company has take over the partnership business carried in the name of Exfin Shipping Consultants. The Company was carrying on the business of forwarding and transporting merchandise across land, sea and air. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company. Further, the Company name was changed from Exfin Shipping (India) Limited. to Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Limited w.e.f 5th January 2007. In the year 2003, the management and ownership of the Company was taken over by Mr. Subhash Sharma. And the company has started the business of dealing in iron ore products. After the change in management, initially the Company was engaged in merchant export of Iron ore products and International freight movement activities. On October 17, 2007 the Company has acquired all the shares in WMPL.The company has engaged in the business of extraction, processing and sale of mineral products and exploration and development of mining assets. The diverse product range includes various forms of iron ore such as Lump ore, Size ore, Calibrated Lump ore (CLO) and iron ore fines etc. and bauxite. The company can sell all these products domestically except iron ore fines. Iron ore fines export to China.The company was one of the few Companies in the mining industry to have obtained ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 Certification from UKAS, United Kingdom. Furthermore, the Company has a recognized Star Trading House of India and is also member of various business councils i.e. APEXIL, FIEO, FIMI etc.The company has currently operate in Nuagaon, Kendujhargarh district and Maharajpur, Mayurbhanj district of Orissa and company purport to commence operations at Tatiba mine in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand in the near future. The company has entered in to long-term contracts for these mines, Nuagoan, Tatiba and Maharajpur, with the leaseholders for raising and purchasing of iron ore. All the three mines carry high quality iron ore of about 62% - 64% Fe content.