Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Share Price

182.95
(4.33%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175.35
  • Day's High185
  • 52 Wk High257
  • Prev. Close175.35
  • Day's Low175.35
  • 52 Wk Low 169.5
  • Turnover (lac)26.34
  • P/E89.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)236.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

175.35

Prev. Close

175.35

Turnover(Lac.)

26.34

Day's High

185

Day's Low

175.35

52 Week's High

257

52 Week's Low

169.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

236.74

P/E

89.92

EPS

1.95

Divi. Yield

0

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:36 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.80%

Non-Promoter- 1.73%

Institutions: 1.73%

Non-Institutions: 43.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.52

2.88

2.88

1.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.2

4.18

0.91

0.42

Net Worth

14.72

7.06

3.79

2.3

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Chilakapati Lakshmi Kanthamina

Whole Time Director & CFO

Saritha Devi Chilakapati

Managing Director & CEO

Vinay Choudary Chilakapati

Independent Director

MYNENI NARAYANA RAO

Independent Director

CHADALAVADA VENKATA BHASKARA RAO

Independent Director

Bhanu Sankara Rao Kota

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aanchal Sethia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd

Summary

Innomet Advanced Materials Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Padmasree Enterprises pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 07, 1984. M/s. Padmasree Enterprises was a family concern started as a General Engineering, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of Innomet Advanced Materials Private Limited on January 29, 2019 and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2019 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Innomet Advanced Materials Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.In 1998, the Company started a proprietorship called Prasad Innovations, engaged in the manufacture of Diamond Tools. In 2005, the Company diversified and concentrated into Metal / Alloy powder manufacturing. It thereafter, got into advanced technological Tungsten Heavy Alloys space in 2010. In 2018, the Company signed an agreement with IIT Madras for Development of ODS alloys and is presently engaged in manufacture of Diamond Tools, Metal Powders (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and their Alloys) and Tungsten Heavy Alloys (THA). The work of the Company falls under the industry of metal powder metallurgy. Innomet has been found to be in conformity with the Quality Management System Standard: ISO 9001:2015 with a scope
Company FAQs

What is the Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd share price today?

The Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹182.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹236.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is 89.92 and 4.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹169.5 and ₹257 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd?

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.30%, 3 Month at -14.65% and 1 Month at -2.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.80 %
Institutions - 1.59 %
Public - 43.60 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.