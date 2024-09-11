Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹175.35
Prev. Close₹175.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.34
Day's High₹185
Day's Low₹175.35
52 Week's High₹257
52 Week's Low₹169.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)236.74
P/E89.92
EPS1.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.52
2.88
2.88
1.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.2
4.18
0.91
0.42
Net Worth
14.72
7.06
3.79
2.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Chilakapati Lakshmi Kanthamina
Whole Time Director & CFO
Saritha Devi Chilakapati
Managing Director & CEO
Vinay Choudary Chilakapati
Independent Director
MYNENI NARAYANA RAO
Independent Director
CHADALAVADA VENKATA BHASKARA RAO
Independent Director
Bhanu Sankara Rao Kota
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aanchal Sethia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd
Summary
Innomet Advanced Materials Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Padmasree Enterprises pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 07, 1984. M/s. Padmasree Enterprises was a family concern started as a General Engineering, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of Innomet Advanced Materials Private Limited on January 29, 2019 and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2019 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Innomet Advanced Materials Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.In 1998, the Company started a proprietorship called Prasad Innovations, engaged in the manufacture of Diamond Tools. In 2005, the Company diversified and concentrated into Metal / Alloy powder manufacturing. It thereafter, got into advanced technological Tungsten Heavy Alloys space in 2010. In 2018, the Company signed an agreement with IIT Madras for Development of ODS alloys and is presently engaged in manufacture of Diamond Tools, Metal Powders (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and their Alloys) and Tungsten Heavy Alloys (THA). The work of the Company falls under the industry of metal powder metallurgy. Innomet has been found to be in conformity with the Quality Management System Standard: ISO 9001:2015 with a scope
Read More
The Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹182.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹236.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is 89.92 and 4.63 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd is ₹169.5 and ₹257 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.30%, 3 Month at -14.65% and 1 Month at -2.22%.
