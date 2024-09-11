Summary

Innomet Advanced Materials Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Padmasree Enterprises pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 07, 1984. M/s. Padmasree Enterprises was a family concern started as a General Engineering, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of Innomet Advanced Materials Private Limited on January 29, 2019 and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2019 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Innomet Advanced Materials Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.In 1998, the Company started a proprietorship called Prasad Innovations, engaged in the manufacture of Diamond Tools. In 2005, the Company diversified and concentrated into Metal / Alloy powder manufacturing. It thereafter, got into advanced technological Tungsten Heavy Alloys space in 2010. In 2018, the Company signed an agreement with IIT Madras for Development of ODS alloys and is presently engaged in manufacture of Diamond Tools, Metal Powders (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and their Alloys) and Tungsten Heavy Alloys (THA). The work of the Company falls under the industry of metal powder metallurgy. Innomet has been found to be in conformity with the Quality Management System Standard: ISO 9001:2015 with a scope

