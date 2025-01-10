Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.52
2.88
2.88
1.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.2
4.18
0.91
0.42
Net Worth
14.72
7.06
3.79
2.3
Minority Interest
Debt
13.31
12.1
9.82
7.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.03
19.16
13.61
10.17
Fixed Assets
16.21
9.57
5.31
3.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.59
0.17
0.1
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.21
9.4
8.18
6.94
Inventories
10.57
9.12
7.77
6.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.52
1.54
1.57
1.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.26
2.16
1.12
1.08
Sundry Creditors
-2.8
-1.64
-2.06
-1.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.34
-1.78
-0.22
-0.45
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
28.03
19.15
13.61
10.17
