Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Balance Sheet

164.7
(-0.33%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.52

2.88

2.88

1.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.2

4.18

0.91

0.42

Net Worth

14.72

7.06

3.79

2.3

Minority Interest

Debt

13.31

12.1

9.82

7.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.03

19.16

13.61

10.17

Fixed Assets

16.21

9.57

5.31

3.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.59

0.17

0.1

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.21

9.4

8.18

6.94

Inventories

10.57

9.12

7.77

6.78

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.52

1.54

1.57

1.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.26

2.16

1.12

1.08

Sundry Creditors

-2.8

-1.64

-2.06

-1.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.34

-1.78

-0.22

-0.45

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

28.03

19.15

13.61

10.17

