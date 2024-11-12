|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INNOMET ADVANCED MATERIALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Innomet Advanced Materials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Innomet Advanced Materials Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 16, 2024.
