Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd Summary

Innomet Advanced Materials Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Padmasree Enterprises pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated March 07, 1984. M/s. Padmasree Enterprises was a family concern started as a General Engineering, which later on got converted into a Private Limited Company in the name of Innomet Advanced Materials Private Limited on January 29, 2019 and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 24, 2019 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Innomet Advanced Materials Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 9, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad.In 1998, the Company started a proprietorship called Prasad Innovations, engaged in the manufacture of Diamond Tools. In 2005, the Company diversified and concentrated into Metal / Alloy powder manufacturing. It thereafter, got into advanced technological Tungsten Heavy Alloys space in 2010. In 2018, the Company signed an agreement with IIT Madras for Development of ODS alloys and is presently engaged in manufacture of Diamond Tools, Metal Powders (Ferrous, Non-Ferrous and their Alloys) and Tungsten Heavy Alloys (THA). The work of the Company falls under the industry of metal powder metallurgy. Innomet has been found to be in conformity with the Quality Management System Standard: ISO 9001:2015 with a scope of manufacturing and supply of Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metal/Alloy Powders and Tungsten Heavy Alloy components. The Company operate into two divisions with brand names as Innomet Powders and Innotung.Through Innomet Powders, they are global manufacturers of Metal and Alloy Powders through water, air and gas atomization processes. The Company has over 20 products including Copper, Bronze, Brass, Nickel, Tin and Stainless-Steel Powders for several industries and specialize in manufacturing customized grades of Metal/Alloy Powders containing Iron, Copper, Nickel, Tin, Zinc and Cobalt. Innomet is currently catering to Powder Metallurgy Components, Diamond Tools, Welding, Brazing, Catalyst, Surface Coatings, Aesthetics and many others.Innotung, is the brand for The Tungsten Heavy Alloy series manufactured through Powder Metallurgy process by Company. They supply the material in the form of bars, plates, cubes, spheres and components of various sizes and shapes also in finished machined condition as per customer drawings. Their applications include Defence, Aerospace, Radiation Shielding, Sporting and Engineering. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offering of 34,24,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.