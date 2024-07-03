iifl-logo-icon 1
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Share Price

143.77
(-6.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open154
  • Day's High159
  • 52 Wk High181
  • Prev. Close154.25
  • Day's Low141.4
  • 52 Wk Low 98.1
  • Turnover (lac)259.34
  • P/E53.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.35
  • EPS2.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)401.15
  • Div. Yield0.32
No Records Found

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

154

Prev. Close

154.25

Turnover(Lac.)

259.34

Day's High

159

Day's Low

141.4

52 Week's High

181

52 Week's Low

98.1

Book Value

45.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

401.15

P/E

53.37

EPS

2.89

Divi. Yield

0.32

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.36%

Non-Institutions: 26.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.9

27.9

27.9

27.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.41

89.82

81.69

69.68

Net Worth

124.31

117.72

109.59

97.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.33

83.63

75.84

72.21

yoy growth (%)

22.35

10.27

5.02

Raw materials

-16.71

-12.56

-21.08

-19.24

As % of sales

16.33

15.02

27.8

26.64

Employee costs

-16.83

-17.31

-15.77

-18.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.69

7.72

13.71

8.65

Depreciation

-7.29

-6.33

-7.05

-6.53

Tax paid

-3.16

-2.18

-4.67

-2.94

Working capital

8.94

13.6

31.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.35

10.27

5.02

Op profit growth

36.37

-27.81

19.08

EBIT growth

51.96

-37.08

41.18

Net profit growth

89.85

-38.65

58.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

133.42

124.26

117.86

103.56

85.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

133.42

124.26

117.86

103.56

85.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.57

4.58

2.79

3.05

1.68

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikas Jain

Joint Managing Director

Piyush Jain

Director

Roger James Lord

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Mishra

Independent Director

Sudha Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad Ritolia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

Summary

South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited was originally incorporated as South West Pinnacle Exploration Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company on November 27, 2006. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following the change in name to South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited on November 17, 2017.Vikas Jain and Piyush Jain are the Promoters of the Company. South West Pinnacle is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it is providing end to end drilling, exploration and allied services to coal, ferrous, non ferrous, atomic and base metal mining industries and water & unconventional energy industries. It also provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. Presently, the Company has 37 operational rigs and support equipment of different capacities to drill upto a depth of 2500 meters. It provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. It has in-house team of geoscientists for providing integrated exploration services including geophysical logging, surface geophysical & topographic surveys. The Company has recently diversified into aquifer mapping for Hydro-geological organisations in India for determining the quantity and quality of groundwater in a particular area, viz., water level, productivity and concentration of various chemicals in groundwater. This helps in identifying zones for groundwater development, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting etc. It further has forayed into Horizontal D
Company FAQs

What is the South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd share price today?

The South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is ₹401.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is 53.37 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is ₹98.1 and ₹181 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd?

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.67%, 3 Years at 2.25%, 1 Year at -8.70%, 6 Month at 35.51%, 3 Month at 23.44% and 1 Month at 11.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.61 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 26.03 %

