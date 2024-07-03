Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹154
Prev. Close₹154.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹259.34
Day's High₹159
Day's Low₹141.4
52 Week's High₹181
52 Week's Low₹98.1
Book Value₹45.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)401.15
P/E53.37
EPS2.89
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.9
27.9
27.9
27.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.41
89.82
81.69
69.68
Net Worth
124.31
117.72
109.59
97.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.33
83.63
75.84
72.21
yoy growth (%)
22.35
10.27
5.02
Raw materials
-16.71
-12.56
-21.08
-19.24
As % of sales
16.33
15.02
27.8
26.64
Employee costs
-16.83
-17.31
-15.77
-18.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.69
7.72
13.71
8.65
Depreciation
-7.29
-6.33
-7.05
-6.53
Tax paid
-3.16
-2.18
-4.67
-2.94
Working capital
8.94
13.6
31.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.35
10.27
5.02
Op profit growth
36.37
-27.81
19.08
EBIT growth
51.96
-37.08
41.18
Net profit growth
89.85
-38.65
58.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
133.42
124.26
117.86
103.56
85.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.42
124.26
117.86
103.56
85.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.57
4.58
2.79
3.05
1.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikas Jain
Joint Managing Director
Piyush Jain
Director
Roger James Lord
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Mishra
Independent Director
Sudha Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad Ritolia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
Summary
South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited was originally incorporated as South West Pinnacle Exploration Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company on November 27, 2006. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following the change in name to South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited on November 17, 2017.Vikas Jain and Piyush Jain are the Promoters of the Company. South West Pinnacle is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it is providing end to end drilling, exploration and allied services to coal, ferrous, non ferrous, atomic and base metal mining industries and water & unconventional energy industries. It also provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. Presently, the Company has 37 operational rigs and support equipment of different capacities to drill upto a depth of 2500 meters. It provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. It has in-house team of geoscientists for providing integrated exploration services including geophysical logging, surface geophysical & topographic surveys. The Company has recently diversified into aquifer mapping for Hydro-geological organisations in India for determining the quantity and quality of groundwater in a particular area, viz., water level, productivity and concentration of various chemicals in groundwater. This helps in identifying zones for groundwater development, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting etc. It further has forayed into Horizontal D
Read More
The South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is ₹401.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is 53.37 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd is ₹98.1 and ₹181 as of 06 Jan ‘25
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.67%, 3 Years at 2.25%, 1 Year at -8.70%, 6 Month at 35.51%, 3 Month at 23.44% and 1 Month at 11.64%.
