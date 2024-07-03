Summary

South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited was originally incorporated as South West Pinnacle Exploration Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company on November 27, 2006. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following the change in name to South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited on November 17, 2017.Vikas Jain and Piyush Jain are the Promoters of the Company. South West Pinnacle is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it is providing end to end drilling, exploration and allied services to coal, ferrous, non ferrous, atomic and base metal mining industries and water & unconventional energy industries. It also provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. Presently, the Company has 37 operational rigs and support equipment of different capacities to drill upto a depth of 2500 meters. It provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. It has in-house team of geoscientists for providing integrated exploration services including geophysical logging, surface geophysical & topographic surveys. The Company has recently diversified into aquifer mapping for Hydro-geological organisations in India for determining the quantity and quality of groundwater in a particular area, viz., water level, productivity and concentration of various chemicals in groundwater. This helps in identifying zones for groundwater development, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting etc. It further has forayed into Horizontal D

Read More