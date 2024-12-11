Newspaper Clipping for information regarding Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held through Audio Visual/Other Audio Visual Means Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024) With the captioned subject we hereby submit the outcome of the 01st Extra ordinary general meeting of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 held on January 02,2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)