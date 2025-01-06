iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Cash Flow Statement

143.77
(-6.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

South West Pinn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.69

7.72

13.71

8.65

Depreciation

-7.29

-6.33

-7.05

-6.53

Tax paid

-3.16

-2.18

-4.67

-2.94

Working capital

8.94

13.6

31.07

Other operating items

Operating

12.16

12.81

33.04

Capital expenditure

-1.36

18.53

-1.86

Free cash flow

10.8

31.34

31.18

Equity raised

118.29

124.83

81.97

Investing

0.22

1.81

0.47

Financing

14.15

42.72

22.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

143.47

200.7

135.72

South West Pinn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.