South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.69
7.72
13.71
8.65
Depreciation
-7.29
-6.33
-7.05
-6.53
Tax paid
-3.16
-2.18
-4.67
-2.94
Working capital
8.94
13.6
31.07
Other operating items
Operating
12.16
12.81
33.04
Capital expenditure
-1.36
18.53
-1.86
Free cash flow
10.8
31.34
31.18
Equity raised
118.29
124.83
81.97
Investing
0.22
1.81
0.47
Financing
14.15
42.72
22.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
143.47
200.7
135.72
