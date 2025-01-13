South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.9
27.9
27.9
27.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.41
89.82
81.69
69.68
Net Worth
124.31
117.72
109.59
97.58
Minority Interest
Debt
92.66
64.51
51.01
46.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.93
5.53
5.46
5.15
Total Liabilities
222.9
187.76
166.06
149.31
Fixed Assets
88.15
66.69
60.51
58.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.28
3.41
3.18
3.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.26
1.21
1.2
1.08
Networking Capital
121.48
108.89
93.62
79.92
Inventories
43.42
41.45
35.09
32.43
Inventory Days
115.67
Sundry Debtors
56.26
54.72
65.45
60.31
Debtor Days
215.11
Other Current Assets
37.88
27.82
23.73
17.73
Sundry Creditors
-6.51
-9.41
-19.61
-24.4
Creditor Days
87.03
Other Current Liabilities
-9.57
-5.69
-11.04
-6.15
Cash
8.73
7.56
7.55
6.7
Total Assets
222.9
187.76
166.06
149.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.