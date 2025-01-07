Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
102.33
83.63
75.84
72.21
yoy growth (%)
22.35
10.27
5.02
Raw materials
-16.71
-12.56
-21.08
-19.24
As % of sales
16.33
15.02
27.8
26.64
Employee costs
-16.83
-17.31
-15.77
-18.01
As % of sales
16.45
20.7
20.8
24.94
Other costs
-45.69
-36.83
-15.53
-15.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.65
44.04
20.48
21.14
Operating profit
23.07
16.92
23.43
19.68
OPM
22.55
20.23
30.9
27.25
Depreciation
-7.29
-6.33
-7.05
-6.53
Interest expense
-4.93
-4.53
-5.77
-5.14
Other income
2.85
1.67
3.1
0.65
Profit before tax
13.69
7.72
13.71
8.65
Taxes
-3.16
-2.18
-4.67
-2.94
Tax rate
-23.13
-28.24
-34.09
-34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.52
5.54
9.03
5.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.52
5.54
9.03
5.71
yoy growth (%)
89.85
-38.65
58.16
NPM
10.28
6.62
11.91
7.91
