South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

147.74
(2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

102.33

83.63

75.84

72.21

yoy growth (%)

22.35

10.27

5.02

Raw materials

-16.71

-12.56

-21.08

-19.24

As % of sales

16.33

15.02

27.8

26.64

Employee costs

-16.83

-17.31

-15.77

-18.01

As % of sales

16.45

20.7

20.8

24.94

Other costs

-45.69

-36.83

-15.53

-15.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.65

44.04

20.48

21.14

Operating profit

23.07

16.92

23.43

19.68

OPM

22.55

20.23

30.9

27.25

Depreciation

-7.29

-6.33

-7.05

-6.53

Interest expense

-4.93

-4.53

-5.77

-5.14

Other income

2.85

1.67

3.1

0.65

Profit before tax

13.69

7.72

13.71

8.65

Taxes

-3.16

-2.18

-4.67

-2.94

Tax rate

-23.13

-28.24

-34.09

-34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.52

5.54

9.03

5.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.52

5.54

9.03

5.71

yoy growth (%)

89.85

-38.65

58.16

NPM

10.28

6.62

11.91

7.91

