Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Description of Key Audit Matter

Revenue recognition

The Company enters into contracts with customers for the provision of services. Revenue from these contracts is recognized in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (as described in note 30 of the standalone financial statements).

As at the year end, for all incomplete contracts, revenue is recognized for the completed performance obligations which are part of incomplete contract based on the stage of completion and transaction price allocated to the specific completed performance obligation.

The process of identifying the stage of completion and allocation of transaction price to the specific performance obligation as at the balance sheet date is complex and dependent on Managements estimates and relevant internal controls.

Due to materiality of the amounts involved and above said considerations, revenue recognized for the completed performance obligation which is part of incomplete contract is determined to be a key audit matter for the current year audit.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures included assessing the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

We understood Managements internal controls over the revenue process and evaluated whether these have been designed in line with the Companys accounting policies. We tested relevant internal controls over revenue process. We assessed the Managements evaluation process to recognize revenue over a period of time, ascertain stage of completion and allocation of transaction price to the specific performance obligation.

We selected samples of revenue transactions wherein revenue was recognized for the completed performance obligation which were part of incomplete contracts as at the year end. For the transactions selected we compared the documents and tested the working for allocation of transaction price to the specific completed performance obligation.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

· Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

· Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

· Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

· Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.;

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. The modi cations relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodi ed opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 of the act, as amended. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination, which include test check, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Company (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: -

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and investment property.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical veri cation of its Property, Plant and Equipment, right-to-use assets and investment property to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment, right of use assets and investment property were physically veri ed by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

e. As per explanation and representations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

ii. (A) The inventory has been physically veri ed by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such veri cation is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on veri cation between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(B) As disclosed in notes to the standalone financial statements, the Company had been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores by bank based on the security of current assets during the year. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of the audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns or statements including revised led by the company with the banks, which are generally in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans to companies in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to rms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in rms and limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to companies, as follows:

Particulars Loans (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries Nil - Joint Ventures Nil - Others 1,455.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 502.15 - Joint Ventures 39.97 - Others Nil

(b) In respect of the investment made, the terms and conditions under which such investment was made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans that are re-payable on demand, to companies covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The loans demanded during the year have been received. For loans outstanding at the year end, we are informed that the company has not demanded repayment of any such loan during the year, and thus, there has been no default on the part of the parties to whom the money has been lent. The payment of interest has been regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies, which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in the financial statements, the Company has granted loans, repayable on demand to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans 502.15 Lakhs Percentage of loans 92.63%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii.According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Details of statutory dues referred to sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Sl. No. Nature of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period(s) to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Gross Amount deposited under protest 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeal) 2013-14 92.31 22.82 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeal) 2015-16 91.98 18.40 3. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT(Appeal) 2019-20 8.90 8.90 3. Value Added Tax Sales Tax Appellate boards 2010-11 to 2014-15 4.50 0.30 4. State Legislations Entry Tax Appellate Authority 01.04.2008 to 30.06.2018 18.24 3.26 5. State Legislations Entry Tax Appellate Authority 01.04.2010 to 31.03.2015 4.81 0.32 6. Central Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 State Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax Appellate Authority 2018-19 1.31

viii.According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on the overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on the short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation give to us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 was not required to be led. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of South

West Pinnacle Exploration Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements are a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.