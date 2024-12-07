iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Board Meeting

137.62
(0.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:21:36 PM

South West Pinn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss on Preferential Issue of Equity Shares/ Share Warrants to Promoters/Non-Promoters towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018 and to decide the matters consequential thereto. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business if any. Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated )for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 And Discuss the ongoing business positions or any other business with the permission of chairman. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. Alteration/addition of object in the object clause of the MOA of the company subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the company (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited financial Results (standalone & Consolidated) along with Audited Report for the quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommendation of final Dividend. To discuss the ongoing Business or any other Business with the permission of Chairman. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. and to discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated 14.02.2024) South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

South West Pinn.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.