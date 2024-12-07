|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To discuss on Preferential Issue of Equity Shares/ Share Warrants to Promoters/Non-Promoters towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018 and to decide the matters consequential thereto. 2. Any other Matter with the permission of the chair. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/12/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business if any. Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated )for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 And Discuss the ongoing business positions or any other business with the permission of chairman. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. Alteration/addition of object in the object clause of the MOA of the company subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM of the company (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited financial Results (standalone & Consolidated) along with Audited Report for the quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024. Recommendation of final Dividend. To discuss the ongoing Business or any other Business with the permission of Chairman. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. and to discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated 14.02.2024) South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
