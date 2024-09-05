Submission of Newspaper clipping for intimation regarding 18th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held through video conferencing/other audio visual means. South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend and 18th Annual General Meeting of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)