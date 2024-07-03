South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd Summary

South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited was originally incorporated as South West Pinnacle Exploration Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company on November 27, 2006. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, following the change in name to South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited on November 17, 2017.Vikas Jain and Piyush Jain are the Promoters of the Company. South West Pinnacle is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it is providing end to end drilling, exploration and allied services to coal, ferrous, non ferrous, atomic and base metal mining industries and water & unconventional energy industries. It also provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. Presently, the Company has 37 operational rigs and support equipment of different capacities to drill upto a depth of 2500 meters. It provides consultancy for geological field services and allied services. It has in-house team of geoscientists for providing integrated exploration services including geophysical logging, surface geophysical & topographic surveys. The Company has recently diversified into aquifer mapping for Hydro-geological organisations in India for determining the quantity and quality of groundwater in a particular area, viz., water level, productivity and concentration of various chemicals in groundwater. This helps in identifying zones for groundwater development, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting etc. It further has forayed into Horizontal Directional Drilling recently through our subsidiary and has plans to foray into work over rig services. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 45,96,800 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue in February, 2018. The Company entered into the domain of Siesmic data collection and processing in 2018. In FY 2018-19, it drilled over 3 lac meters in different domains like Coal & Mineral, CBM, Shale Gas, Aquifer mapping etc.M/s Pilot Pipelines Private Ltd became thewholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 05 July, 2019. The Company acquired the 35% Share (52,500 Equity shares) of Alara Resources LLC, Muscat, Oman, in terms of Joint Venture Agreement with Alara Oman Operations Pty Ltd, Australia to carry on the business of exploration in the region of Oman through Alara Resources LLC with JV partner.In 2019-20, the Company drilled over 4 lac meters in different domains like Coal & Mineral, CBM, Shale Gas, Aquifer mapping etc. In 2021-22, the Company completed more than 2.1 Millionmeters of drilling. Besides, it also completed 464 Sq Kilometer of 3D and 407 Line kilometer of 2D Seismic data acquisition and processing. It completed 110 projects out of which 8 projects were completed during FY 21-22. Further, the Company introduced six new clients from private/public sector recently with addition of 3 new domains of exploration and drilling namely Geo -Thermal, Unconventional Oil & Gas and Underground Core Drilling for Copper and Gold Exploration.