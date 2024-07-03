Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹447.05
Prev. Close₹443.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹995.74
Day's High₹457.85
Day's Low₹444.25
52 Week's High₹472.05
52 Week's Low₹200.45
Book Value₹27.94
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,274.32
P/E53.22
EPS8.33
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.99
27.99
18.3
20.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.67
6.61
18.27
30.7
Net Worth
199.66
34.6
36.57
51.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.48
205.85
337.17
239.18
yoy growth (%)
104.74
-38.94
40.96
1.46
Raw materials
-175.86
-105.6
-155.64
-126.43
As % of sales
41.72
51.3
46.16
52.85
Employee costs
-22.48
-24.68
-30.59
-30.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.53
-67.2
-48.47
-53.61
Depreciation
-20.22
-20.92
-22.74
-24.05
Tax paid
-10.23
0
0
0
Working capital
29.25
754.43
-194.59
143.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
104.74
-38.94
40.96
1.46
Op profit growth
-301.09
53.1
-10.36
-24.32
EBIT growth
-251.24
37.3
-9.2
-13.33
Net profit growth
-85.85
-629.24
8.11
16.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,653.81
1,830.85
1,277.84
1,148.11
334.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,653.81
1,830.85
1,277.84
1,148.11
334.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
160.25
86.12
95.6
80.12
489.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Chetan Shah
President & Company Secretary
Sachin Polke
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pundarik Sanyal
Non Executive Director
Himani Ankur Shah
Executive Director & CEO
Hemul Shah
Independent Director
Neeta Shah
Independent Director
Ruchi Shrinath Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashapura Minechem Ltd
Summary
Ashapura Minechem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 19, 1982 and was promoted by Navnitlal R. Shah. They explored Bentonite which finds application in various industries such as oil and water well drilling, foundries, iron ore pelletization, civil engineering, etc. The Company is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products. Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura Group is well known as Indias largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the worlds sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation, milling and processing plants in several different locations in India. They are located at Kutch and Jamnagar in Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Ranga Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.In the year 1991, the company made a Marketing Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. In the year 1997, Ashapura Volclay Ltd, a join venture between the company and Volclay International Corporation, USA started to manufacture value added Bentonite products. During the year 1999-2000, the company had set up a R & D Centre near Mumbai. This R & D facility was considered among the worlds best acquired from Shimadhu of Japan.The Bleaching Earth Project undertaken by Ashapura Volclay Ltd which is a j
Read More
The Ashapura Minechem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹447.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is ₹4274.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is 53.22 and 15.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapura Minechem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is ₹200.45 and ₹472.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashapura Minechem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.33%, 3 Years at 64.96%, 1 Year at 7.01%, 6 Month at 4.47%, 3 Month at 44.81% and 1 Month at 20.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.