Ashapura Minechem Ltd Share Price

447.45
(0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open447.05
  • Day's High457.85
  • 52 Wk High472.05
  • Prev. Close443.7
  • Day's Low444.25
  • 52 Wk Low 200.45
  • Turnover (lac)995.74
  • P/E53.22
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.94
  • EPS8.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,274.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ashapura Minechem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

447.05

Prev. Close

443.7

Turnover(Lac.)

995.74

Day's High

457.85

Day's Low

444.25

52 Week's High

472.05

52 Week's Low

200.45

Book Value

27.94

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,274.32

P/E

53.22

EPS

8.33

Divi. Yield

0

Ashapura Minechem Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ashapura Minechem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ashapura Minechem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.69%

Non-Promoter- 15.85%

Institutions: 15.85%

Non-Institutions: 36.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashapura Minechem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.99

27.99

18.3

20.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

171.67

6.61

18.27

30.7

Net Worth

199.66

34.6

36.57

51.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

421.48

205.85

337.17

239.18

yoy growth (%)

104.74

-38.94

40.96

1.46

Raw materials

-175.86

-105.6

-155.64

-126.43

As % of sales

41.72

51.3

46.16

52.85

Employee costs

-22.48

-24.68

-30.59

-30.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.53

-67.2

-48.47

-53.61

Depreciation

-20.22

-20.92

-22.74

-24.05

Tax paid

-10.23

0

0

0

Working capital

29.25

754.43

-194.59

143.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

104.74

-38.94

40.96

1.46

Op profit growth

-301.09

53.1

-10.36

-24.32

EBIT growth

-251.24

37.3

-9.2

-13.33

Net profit growth

-85.85

-629.24

8.11

16.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,653.81

1,830.85

1,277.84

1,148.11

334.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,653.81

1,830.85

1,277.84

1,148.11

334.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

160.25

86.12

95.6

80.12

489.93

Ashapura Minechem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashapura Minechem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Chetan Shah

President & Company Secretary

Sachin Polke

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pundarik Sanyal

Non Executive Director

Himani Ankur Shah

Executive Director & CEO

Hemul Shah

Independent Director

Neeta Shah

Independent Director

Ruchi Shrinath Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashapura Minechem Ltd

Summary

Ashapura Minechem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 19, 1982 and was promoted by Navnitlal R. Shah. They explored Bentonite which finds application in various industries such as oil and water well drilling, foundries, iron ore pelletization, civil engineering, etc. The Company is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products. Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura Group is well known as Indias largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the worlds sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation, milling and processing plants in several different locations in India. They are located at Kutch and Jamnagar in Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Ranga Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.In the year 1991, the company made a Marketing Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. In the year 1997, Ashapura Volclay Ltd, a join venture between the company and Volclay International Corporation, USA started to manufacture value added Bentonite products. During the year 1999-2000, the company had set up a R & D Centre near Mumbai. This R & D facility was considered among the worlds best acquired from Shimadhu of Japan.The Bleaching Earth Project undertaken by Ashapura Volclay Ltd which is a j
Company FAQs

What is the Ashapura Minechem Ltd share price today?

The Ashapura Minechem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹447.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is ₹4274.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashapura Minechem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is 53.22 and 15.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashapura Minechem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is ₹200.45 and ₹472.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashapura Minechem Ltd?

Ashapura Minechem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.33%, 3 Years at 64.96%, 1 Year at 7.01%, 6 Month at 4.47%, 3 Month at 44.81% and 1 Month at 20.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashapura Minechem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashapura Minechem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.70 %
Institutions - 15.86 %
Public - 36.44 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
