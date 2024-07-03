Summary

Ashapura Minechem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 19, 1982 and was promoted by Navnitlal R. Shah. They explored Bentonite which finds application in various industries such as oil and water well drilling, foundries, iron ore pelletization, civil engineering, etc. The Company is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products. Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura Group is well known as Indias largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the worlds sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation, milling and processing plants in several different locations in India. They are located at Kutch and Jamnagar in Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Ranga Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.In the year 1991, the company made a Marketing Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. In the year 1997, Ashapura Volclay Ltd, a join venture between the company and Volclay International Corporation, USA started to manufacture value added Bentonite products. During the year 1999-2000, the company had set up a R & D Centre near Mumbai. This R & D facility was considered among the worlds best acquired from Shimadhu of Japan.The Bleaching Earth Project undertaken by Ashapura Volclay Ltd which is a j

