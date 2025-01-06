iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashapura Minechem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

418.05
(-5.78%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ashapura Minech. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.53

-67.2

-48.47

-53.61

Depreciation

-20.22

-20.92

-22.74

-24.05

Tax paid

-10.23

0

0

0

Working capital

29.25

754.43

-194.59

143.91

Other operating items

Operating

45.32

666.29

-265.81

66.23

Capital expenditure

2.44

-3.51

-4.03

7.13

Free cash flow

47.77

662.77

-269.84

73.36

Equity raised

-42.09

-832.93

-688.62

-551.54

Investing

-0.32

13.55

-13.42

-0.14

Financing

-7.6

48.24

5.12

9.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.24

-108.36

-966.76

-469.2

