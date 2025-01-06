Ashapura Minechem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.53
-67.2
-48.47
-53.61
Depreciation
-20.22
-20.92
-22.74
-24.05
Tax paid
-10.23
0
0
0
Working capital
29.25
754.43
-194.59
143.91
Other operating items
Operating
45.32
666.29
-265.81
66.23
Capital expenditure
2.44
-3.51
-4.03
7.13
Free cash flow
47.77
662.77
-269.84
73.36
Equity raised
-42.09
-832.93
-688.62
-551.54
Investing
-0.32
13.55
-13.42
-0.14
Financing
-7.6
48.24
5.12
9.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.24
-108.36
-966.76
-469.2
