Ashapura Minechem Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.99
27.99
18.3
20.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
171.67
6.61
18.27
30.7
Net Worth
199.66
34.6
36.57
51.69
Minority Interest
Debt
44.71
54.78
68.46
85.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
244.37
89.38
105.03
137.27
Fixed Assets
120.06
128
150.9
165.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.51
39.51
39.51
43.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.41
0
0
0
Networking Capital
48.02
-105.76
-98.3
-88.67
Inventories
92.21
104.49
114.88
117.81
Inventory Days
102.02
Sundry Debtors
130.89
116.91
154.17
213.5
Debtor Days
184.88
Other Current Assets
141.84
169.3
174.08
125.21
Sundry Creditors
-61.49
-51.1
-106.04
-116.76
Creditor Days
101.11
Other Current Liabilities
-255.42
-445.36
-435.39
-428.44
Cash
21.35
27.62
12.93
17.04
Total Assets
244.36
89.36
105.04
137.28
