Ashapura Minechem Ltd Balance Sheet

453.65
(-4.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.99

27.99

18.3

20.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

171.67

6.61

18.27

30.7

Net Worth

199.66

34.6

36.57

51.69

Minority Interest

Debt

44.71

54.78

68.46

85.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

244.37

89.38

105.03

137.27

Fixed Assets

120.06

128

150.9

165.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.51

39.51

39.51

43.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

15.41

0

0

0

Networking Capital

48.02

-105.76

-98.3

-88.67

Inventories

92.21

104.49

114.88

117.81

Inventory Days

102.02

Sundry Debtors

130.89

116.91

154.17

213.5

Debtor Days

184.88

Other Current Assets

141.84

169.3

174.08

125.21

Sundry Creditors

-61.49

-51.1

-106.04

-116.76

Creditor Days

101.11

Other Current Liabilities

-255.42

-445.36

-435.39

-428.44

Cash

21.35

27.62

12.93

17.04

Total Assets

244.36

89.36

105.04

137.28

