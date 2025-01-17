Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
243.41
-46.19
-21.77
-4.62
Op profit growth
-300.75
588.53
-378.42
-91.32
EBIT growth
-287.63
192.82
-15.28
868.49
Net profit growth
-77.43
-217.11
632.93
139.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.02
-17.14
-1.33
0.37
EBIT margin
11.4
-20.86
-3.83
-3.54
Net profit margin
7.61
115.96
-53.27
-5.68
RoCE
13.85
-19.92
-98.13
-19.75
RoNW
5.6
-1,315.06
40.54
45.63
RoA
2.31
27.68
-340.9
-7.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.06
44.05
-37.58
0
Dividend per share
0.5
0
0
0
Cash EPS
4.88
41.3
-41.79
-9.61
Book value per share
49.93
39.81
-41.5
-5.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.35
0.46
-0.75
0
P/CEPS
21.31
0.49
-0.67
-6.89
P/B
2.08
0.51
-0.67
-12.24
EV/EBIDTA
8.67
-13.82
45.3
69.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.98
-1.02
12.01
26.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.21
157.73
91.07
101.11
Inventory days
81.56
209.93
119.12
114.59
Creditor days
-115.35
-189.84
-84.15
-87.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.48
2.25
1.23
1.57
Net debt / equity
1.42
1.13
-0.41
-3.04
Net debt / op. profit
5.38
-6.87
-17.82
47.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.27
-48.57
-41.64
-39.47
Employee costs
-7.37
-11.77
-9.51
-9.26
Other costs
-55.32
-56.79
-50.17
-50.88
