Ashapura Minechem Ltd Key Ratios

519.6
(9.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapura Minechem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

243.41

-46.19

-21.77

-4.62

Op profit growth

-300.75

588.53

-378.42

-91.32

EBIT growth

-287.63

192.82

-15.28

868.49

Net profit growth

-77.43

-217.11

632.93

139.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.02

-17.14

-1.33

0.37

EBIT margin

11.4

-20.86

-3.83

-3.54

Net profit margin

7.61

115.96

-53.27

-5.68

RoCE

13.85

-19.92

-98.13

-19.75

RoNW

5.6

-1,315.06

40.54

45.63

RoA

2.31

27.68

-340.9

-7.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.06

44.05

-37.58

0

Dividend per share

0.5

0

0

0

Cash EPS

4.88

41.3

-41.79

-9.61

Book value per share

49.93

39.81

-41.5

-5.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.35

0.46

-0.75

0

P/CEPS

21.31

0.49

-0.67

-6.89

P/B

2.08

0.51

-0.67

-12.24

EV/EBIDTA

8.67

-13.82

45.3

69.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.98

-1.02

12.01

26.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.21

157.73

91.07

101.11

Inventory days

81.56

209.93

119.12

114.59

Creditor days

-115.35

-189.84

-84.15

-87.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.48

2.25

1.23

1.57

Net debt / equity

1.42

1.13

-0.41

-3.04

Net debt / op. profit

5.38

-6.87

-17.82

47.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.27

-48.57

-41.64

-39.47

Employee costs

-7.37

-11.77

-9.51

-9.26

Other costs

-55.32

-56.79

-50.17

-50.88

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapura Minechem Ltd

