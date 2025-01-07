Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.48
205.85
337.17
239.18
yoy growth (%)
104.74
-38.94
40.96
1.46
Raw materials
-175.86
-105.6
-155.64
-126.43
As % of sales
41.72
51.3
46.16
52.85
Employee costs
-22.48
-24.68
-30.59
-30.93
As % of sales
5.33
11.99
9.07
12.93
Other costs
-143.39
-115.21
-176.83
-110.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.02
55.96
52.44
46.28
Operating profit
79.73
-39.65
-25.89
-28.89
OPM
18.91
-19.26
-7.68
-12.07
Depreciation
-20.22
-20.92
-22.74
-24.05
Interest expense
-34.48
-13.63
-9.45
-10.64
Other income
21.51
7
9.63
9.97
Profit before tax
46.53
-67.2
-48.47
-53.61
Taxes
-10.23
0
0
0
Tax rate
-22
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.29
-67.2
-48.47
-53.61
Exceptional items
19.33
460.51
-25.84
-15.12
Net profit
55.63
393.3
-74.31
-68.73
yoy growth (%)
-85.85
-629.24
8.11
16.46
NPM
13.19
191.05
-22.04
-28.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
