Ashapura Minechem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

426
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

421.48

205.85

337.17

239.18

yoy growth (%)

104.74

-38.94

40.96

1.46

Raw materials

-175.86

-105.6

-155.64

-126.43

As % of sales

41.72

51.3

46.16

52.85

Employee costs

-22.48

-24.68

-30.59

-30.93

As % of sales

5.33

11.99

9.07

12.93

Other costs

-143.39

-115.21

-176.83

-110.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.02

55.96

52.44

46.28

Operating profit

79.73

-39.65

-25.89

-28.89

OPM

18.91

-19.26

-7.68

-12.07

Depreciation

-20.22

-20.92

-22.74

-24.05

Interest expense

-34.48

-13.63

-9.45

-10.64

Other income

21.51

7

9.63

9.97

Profit before tax

46.53

-67.2

-48.47

-53.61

Taxes

-10.23

0

0

0

Tax rate

-22

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.29

-67.2

-48.47

-53.61

Exceptional items

19.33

460.51

-25.84

-15.12

Net profit

55.63

393.3

-74.31

-68.73

yoy growth (%)

-85.85

-629.24

8.11

16.46

NPM

13.19

191.05

-22.04

-28.73

