Ashapura Minechem Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
604.1
714.16
440.08
713.1
554.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
604.1
714.16
440.08
713.1
554.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.15
3.83
58.72
38.55
32.08
Total Income
605.25
717.99
498.8
751.65
586.15
Total Expenditure
540.03
627.19
391.7
655.32
523.61
PBIDT
65.23
90.79
107.11
96.33
62.54
Interest
19.02
16.98
16.01
22.25
11.95
PBDT
46.21
73.82
91.09
74.07
50.59
Depreciation
19.68
16.86
20.99
20.05
19.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-5.39
8.16
11.78
9.65
4.93
Deferred Tax
-1.66
-3.36
-2.57
-1.69
-1.32
Reported Profit After Tax
33.58
52.16
60.89
46.05
27.66
Minority Interest After NP
-1.7
0.74
-1.15
-2.16
-1.17
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.33
59.57
68.52
56.35
59.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
47.18
26.81
8.73
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.33
59.57
21.34
29.54
50.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.71
6.51
7.49
6.16
6.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.11
18.3
18.3
18.3
18.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.79
12.71
24.33
13.5
11.28
PBDTM(%)
7.64
10.33
20.69
10.38
9.13
PATM(%)
5.55
7.3
13.83
6.45
4.99
