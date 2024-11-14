iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashapura Minechem Ltd Board Meeting

440.75
(0.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ashapura Minech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being duly convened on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 to inter-alia consider and to take on record the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and the matters incidental thereto. In terms of Clause 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024, has transacted the following, which inter-alia includes: a) Approval of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Second Quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024. b) Taking on record the Limited Review Reports (LRR) (Standalone & Consolidated) dated 14th November, 2024 as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. P A R K & Co. A Copy of the said results together with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to SEBI Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a Press Release being issued by the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being duly convened on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 to inter-alia consider and to take on record the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and the matters incidental thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of D irectors of the Company is being duly convened on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 to inter-alia consider and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the year ended 31st March 2024 and the matters incidental thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
ASHAPURA MINECHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being duly convened on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 to inter-alia consider and to take on record the unaudited financial results (provisional) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and the matters incidental thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Ashapura Minech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashapura Minechem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.