Ashapura Minechem Ltd Summary

Ashapura Minechem Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on February 19, 1982 and was promoted by Navnitlal R. Shah. They explored Bentonite which finds application in various industries such as oil and water well drilling, foundries, iron ore pelletization, civil engineering, etc. The Company is engaged in the mining, manufacturing and trading of various minerals and its derivative products. Ashapura Minechem Ltd, the flagship company of the Ashapura Group is well known as Indias largest mine owner and exporter of bentonite. They are the worlds sixth largest producer of Bentonite and the largest exporter of Bentonite and metallurgical grade Bauxite from India having nearly 3500 acres of Bentonite mines and 5500 acres of Bauxite mines under their control. The company has activation, milling and processing plants in several different locations in India. They are located at Kutch and Jamnagar in Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Ranga Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.In the year 1991, the company made a Marketing Alliance with Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. In the year 1997, Ashapura Volclay Ltd, a join venture between the company and Volclay International Corporation, USA started to manufacture value added Bentonite products. During the year 1999-2000, the company had set up a R & D Centre near Mumbai. This R & D facility was considered among the worlds best acquired from Shimadhu of Japan.The Bleaching Earth Project undertaken by Ashapura Volclay Ltd which is a joint venture company commenced their production from November 2001. The company acquired 51% stake in Bombay Minerals Ltd. In the next year, they acquired the remaining 49% stake in Bombay Minerals Ltd. Thus they become a wholly owned subsidiary company. The company also acquired Prashansha Ceramics Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Bombay Minerals Ltd.The company continue to pursue their strategy of geographic expansion and portfolio diversification. The company has diversified into business of other minerals such as Iron ore, Bleaching Clay, Kaolin, Barites in addition to their already existing mineral portfolio.In October 2007, the company through their wholly owned subsidiary Ashapura Miniechem (UAE) FZE, has entered Agreement with Alawi Enterprises LLC, Oman, primarily for mining, extracting, processing and sale of calcium carbonate and Gypsum.During the financial year 2007-08, the companys step down subsidiary, Ashapure Holding (UAE) FZE established a wholly owned subsidiary, Ashapura Maritime FZE in July 2007 which is engaged in shipping activities. Also, Ashapura Maritime FZE has incorporated an entity, Asha Prestige Company on June 10, 2008.The company established Ashapura Aluminium Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary for setting up the Alumina Refinery Project in collaboration with China Aluminium International Engineering Company Ltd has got the clearance form the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.The company has established two Export Oriented Units in Jamnagar and Baraya for Bauxite and Bentonite respectively. The company has planned to commission their Kaolin project in Kerala by the end of the 2008. Then, the plant will be Indias largest Kaolin processing facility with the capacity of 180000 tonnes.In year 2009, the Company divested its entire shareholding from its 100% subsidiaries viz. Ashapura Industrial Finance Limited and Ashapura Logistics and Infrastructure Private Limited w.e.f. 24th March, 2009 and 4th May, 2009, respectively. It commenced operations of Kaolin Project in July, 2009.During the year 2017-18, the Company acquired the entire stake of Mineralco International Private Limited, now known as M/s. Ashapura Resources Private Limited thereby making as its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Companys step-down subsidiary M/s. Ashapura Holdings (UAE) FZE, United Arab Emirates incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia named PT Ashapura Bentoclay Fareast. The Company in venture with M/s. Dhofar Minerals LLC, Oman incorporated a Company in Oman named M/s. Ashapura Dhofar Resources LLC and owned 70% of the share capital of Ashapura Dhofar.During the year 2019-20, Ashapura Guinea Resources SARL - Guinea, Ashapura Minex Resources SAU - Guinea and Societe Guineenne des Mines de Fer - Guinea became wholly owned overseas step down subsidiaries and FAKO Resources SARL - Guinea became overseas step down subsidiary with 90% interest. Further, dated 28th February, 2020, Company regained the ownership and control of its two Wholly Owned Subsidiaries viz. Ashapura International Limited and Bombay Minerals Limited and one Joint Venture Company viz. Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, however, their shares continued to be under pledge with ASQ Connect Limited. Ashapura Maritime FZE - UAE ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 15th March, 2020. In year 2020-21, the Company acquired Equity Shares of M/s. Shantilal Multiport Infrastructure Private Limited by way of subscription to 6,63,690 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. Before this acquisition, it was holding 1,86,285 shares of M/s. Shantilal Multiport Infrastructure Private Limited and Post this acquisition the percentage shareholding/ control of the Company increased to 50%, thereby making it an Associate Company.During the year 2021-22, Ashapura Midgulf NV and Ashapura Fareast SDN BHD became an overseas step down subsidiary of the Company. Further, Orient Advanced Material Pvt Ltd and Shantilal Multiport Infrastructure Private Limited became associate of the Company through direct and/ or indirect acquisition/transfer of shares by the Company/its subsidiary/associate Company.Further, Sohar Ashapura Chemicals LLC company ceased to be an overseas joint venture company in 2022.In FY 2023-24, Company completed the construction of its new port in Boffa in Guinea. The Companys Ashapura Boffa Bauxite (ABB Boffa Port) in Guinea was commissioned fully in 2024. Ashapura International Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, acquired 50,35,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, representing the entire share capital of M/s. Aeon Procare Private Limited. Aeon was a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashok Alco-Chem Limited, (Now Known as Aeonx Digital Technology Limited), Group Company. As a result of this acquisition, Aeon became a Step Down Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1st January, 2024.