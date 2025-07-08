iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Share Price Live

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jul 16, 2018|02:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.15
  • Day's High0.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.2
  • Day's Low0.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

0.15

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.15

Day's Low

0.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:24 PM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.86%

Non-Promoter- 79.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.03

29.03

29.03

29.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.44

-100.45

-321.72

-320.23

Net Worth

-71.41

-71.42

-292.69

-291.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.06

0.15

0.3

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-60

-50

-24.75

-95.4

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

0

As % of sales

0

0

20.61

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.08

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-8.37

-6.37

-10.31

-18.87

Depreciation

-4.18

-6.36

-10.19

-17.47

Tax paid

0

0

23.11

0

Working capital

-4.41

0.05

-0.16

-1.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60

-50

-24.75

-95.4

Op profit growth

1,07,179.84

-96.55

-91.95

-50.73

EBIT growth

31.39

-38.22

-45.34

-46.66

Net profit growth

35.01

-149.76

-167.85

-46.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

8.67

20.52

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

8.67

20.52

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

Other Income

0.01

2.43

View Annually Results

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.85

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.3

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,488.3

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

292.8

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Singh

Additional Director & CFO

Chandan Kumar Singh

Additional Director

Nishant Kumar Tiwary

Registered Office

32 Ezra Street Todi Mension,

Room No 866 8th Floor,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-40036818

Website: -

Email: contact@greenearthltd.in

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

The company was originally incorporated as NRE Stocknet Limited on April 22, 1994. The company name was changed to Net Interactive Limited with effect from June 16, 1998 and further company was change...
Read More

Reports by Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd share price today?

The Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd is ₹4.35 Cr. as of 16 Jul ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 16 Jul ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Jul ‘18

What is the CAGR of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd?

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.21%, 3 Years at -33.06%, 1 Year at -50.00%, 6 Month at -70.00%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.