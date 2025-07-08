Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.15
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.15
Day's Low₹0.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.44
-100.45
-321.72
-320.23
Net Worth
-71.41
-71.42
-292.69
-291.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.06
0.15
0.3
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-60
-50
-24.75
-95.4
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
0
As % of sales
0
0
20.61
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.08
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-8.37
-6.37
-10.31
-18.87
Depreciation
-4.18
-6.36
-10.19
-17.47
Tax paid
0
0
23.11
0
Working capital
-4.41
0.05
-0.16
-1.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60
-50
-24.75
-95.4
Op profit growth
1,07,179.84
-96.55
-91.95
-50.73
EBIT growth
31.39
-38.22
-45.34
-46.66
Net profit growth
35.01
-149.76
-167.85
-46.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
8.67
20.52
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
8.67
20.52
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
Other Income
0.01
2.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.85
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.3
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,488.3
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
292.8
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Singh
Additional Director & CFO
Chandan Kumar Singh
Additional Director
Nishant Kumar Tiwary
32 Ezra Street Todi Mension,
Room No 866 8th Floor,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-40036818
Website: -
Email: contact@greenearthltd.in
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
The company was originally incorporated as NRE Stocknet Limited on April 22, 1994. The company name was changed to Net Interactive Limited with effect from June 16, 1998 and further company was change...
