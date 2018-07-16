Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.73
-56.33
210.51
Op profit growth
-93.54
-68.85
-37.61
EBIT growth
-36.77
-37.1
-72.65
Net profit growth
-72.41
44.12
-73.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-32.92
-215.55
-302.25
-1,504.49
EBIT margin
-407.89
-272.7
-189.34
-2,149.71
Net profit margin
-407.91
-624.94
-189.35
-2,182.71
RoCE
-53.05
-50.21
-49.31
RoNW
3.66
16.77
19.99
RoA
-13.26
-28.76
-12.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.34
-4.9
-3.83
-15.21
Book value per share
-8.92
-7.7
-5.46
-2.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.22
-0.08
-0.19
-0.08
P/B
-0.05
-0.05
-0.13
-0.58
EV/EBIDTA
-110.09
-6.97
-4.34
-1.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-0.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
398.72
169.42
352.65
Inventory days
83.74
61.45
42.41
Creditor days
-860.81
-148.81
-133.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
31,767.57
3,054.32
13,199.61
53.21
Net debt / equity
-1.08
-1.25
-1.68
-3.93
Net debt / op. profit
-98.44
-6.32
-1.88
-1.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-96.59
-122.14
0
0
Employee costs
-7.58
-3.33
-2.05
-9.78
Other costs
-28.73
-190.06
-400.2
-1,594.71
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.