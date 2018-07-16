iifl-logo
Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Key Ratios

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jul 16, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.73

-56.33

210.51

Op profit growth

-93.54

-68.85

-37.61

EBIT growth

-36.77

-37.1

-72.65

Net profit growth

-72.41

44.12

-73.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-32.92

-215.55

-302.25

-1,504.49

EBIT margin

-407.89

-272.7

-189.34

-2,149.71

Net profit margin

-407.91

-624.94

-189.35

-2,182.71

RoCE

-53.05

-50.21

-49.31

RoNW

3.66

16.77

19.99

RoA

-13.26

-28.76

-12.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.34

-4.9

-3.83

-15.21

Book value per share

-8.92

-7.7

-5.46

-2.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.22

-0.08

-0.19

-0.08

P/B

-0.05

-0.05

-0.13

-0.58

EV/EBIDTA

-110.09

-6.97

-4.34

-1.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-0.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

398.72

169.42

352.65

Inventory days

83.74

61.45

42.41

Creditor days

-860.81

-148.81

-133.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

31,767.57

3,054.32

13,199.61

53.21

Net debt / equity

-1.08

-1.25

-1.68

-3.93

Net debt / op. profit

-98.44

-6.32

-1.88

-1.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-96.59

-122.14

0

0

Employee costs

-7.58

-3.33

-2.05

-9.78

Other costs

-28.73

-190.06

-400.2

-1,594.71

