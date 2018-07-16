iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jul 16, 2018|02:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.03

29.03

29.03

29.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.44

-100.45

-321.72

-320.23

Net Worth

-71.41

-71.42

-292.69

-291.2

Minority Interest

Debt

22.28

22.28

272.47

272.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.88

3.88

3.88

3.88

Total Liabilities

-45.25

-45.26

-16.34

-14.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

20.24

21.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-45.81

-45.82

-37.13

-37.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.99

6.98

15.67

15.31

Sundry Creditors

-29.25

-29.25

-29.25

-29.18

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23.55

-23.55

-23.55

-23.55

Cash

0.55

0.55

0.55

0.55

Total Assets

-45.26

-45.27

-16.34

-14.85

GREENETH.RES&PRO : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.