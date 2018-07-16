Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.03
29.03
29.03
29.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.44
-100.45
-321.72
-320.23
Net Worth
-71.41
-71.42
-292.69
-291.2
Minority Interest
Debt
22.28
22.28
272.47
272.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.88
3.88
3.88
3.88
Total Liabilities
-45.25
-45.26
-16.34
-14.85
Fixed Assets
0
0
20.24
21.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-45.81
-45.82
-37.13
-37.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.99
6.98
15.67
15.31
Sundry Creditors
-29.25
-29.25
-29.25
-29.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-23.55
-23.55
-23.55
-23.55
Cash
0.55
0.55
0.55
0.55
Total Assets
-45.26
-45.27
-16.34
-14.85
