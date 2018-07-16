iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.15
(-25.00%)
Jul 16, 2018|02:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.06

0.15

0.3

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-60

-50

-24.75

-95.4

Raw materials

0

0

-0.06

0

As % of sales

0

0

20.61

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.08

-0.21

As % of sales

0

0

29.23

53.51

Other costs

-4.24

-0.15

-0.26

-1.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7,078.91

102.6

87.88

399.33

Operating profit

-4.18

0

-0.11

-1.4

OPM

-6,978.91

-2.6

-37.73

-352.84

Depreciation

-4.18

-6.36

-10.19

-17.47

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-8.37

-6.37

-10.31

-18.87

Taxes

0

0

23.11

0

Tax rate

0

0

-224.15

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.37

-6.37

12.8

-18.87

Exceptional items

-0.23

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.6

-6.37

12.8

-18.87

yoy growth (%)

35.01

-149.76

-167.85

-46.66

NPM

-14,338.11

-4,247.98

4,268.15

-4,733.19

GREENETH.RES&PRO : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.