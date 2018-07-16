Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.06
0.15
0.3
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-60
-50
-24.75
-95.4
Raw materials
0
0
-0.06
0
As % of sales
0
0
20.61
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.08
-0.21
As % of sales
0
0
29.23
53.51
Other costs
-4.24
-0.15
-0.26
-1.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7,078.91
102.6
87.88
399.33
Operating profit
-4.18
0
-0.11
-1.4
OPM
-6,978.91
-2.6
-37.73
-352.84
Depreciation
-4.18
-6.36
-10.19
-17.47
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-8.37
-6.37
-10.31
-18.87
Taxes
0
0
23.11
0
Tax rate
0
0
-224.15
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.37
-6.37
12.8
-18.87
Exceptional items
-0.23
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.6
-6.37
12.8
-18.87
yoy growth (%)
35.01
-149.76
-167.85
-46.66
NPM
-14,338.11
-4,247.98
4,268.15
-4,733.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.