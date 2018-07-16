Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-8.37
-6.37
-10.31
-18.87
Depreciation
-4.18
-6.36
-10.19
-17.47
Tax paid
0
0
23.11
0
Working capital
-4.41
0.05
-0.16
-1.38
Other operating items
Operating
-16.96
-12.67
2.44
-37.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-16.96
-12.67
2.44
-37.72
Equity raised
-582.62
-569.87
-595.49
-557.38
Investing
0
-0.06
0
0
Financing
44.55
44.54
459.38
459.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-555.04
-538.07
-133.66
-136.07
