Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd Summary

The company was originally incorporated as NRE Stocknet Limited on April 22, 1994. The company name was changed to Net Interactive Limited with effect from June 16, 1998 and further company was changed as Austral Coke & Projects Limited with effect from September 14, 2005.The company main activity is to manufacture the LAM coke and refractory, trading of textile and to provide rental of construction /earthmoving machineries to medium / large construction companies which are engaged in the business of constructing/building of roads, airports, power projects, institutional & industrial complexes, multiplexes and residential buildings and other related infrastructural activities more importantly catering to Public Sector undertakings, private sector, CPWD and various national & international government aided projects.Austral coke has fulfill the requirements of the foundries, blast furnaces, zinc smelters, cement and the Ferro alloy industry and offers advantages like consistency in quality, sizing and uniform temperature thereby reducing cold spots and metal wastage. The metallurgical coke division continues to be optimistic about the future with increasing demand for pig iron in the steel and automobile sectors and growth in Ferro alloys, cast iron castings and cement industries.