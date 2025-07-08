Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹0.65
Prev. Close₹0.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹0.65
Day's Low₹0.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
8.65
8.65
Reserves
-8.36
10.58
88.18
99.81
Net Worth
5.73
24.67
110.92
122.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.14
10.12
45.24
288.02
yoy growth (%)
-19.59
-77.61
-84.29
-15.66
Raw materials
-17.29
-5.17
-45.87
-248.92
As % of sales
212.42
51.11
101.39
86.42
Employee costs
-1.97
-2.68
-3.15
-4.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-19.15
-21.96
-11.33
2.52
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.01
-1.23
-2.85
Tax paid
0.21
0.08
-0.29
0.84
Working capital
-17.72
-50.98
-6.55
22.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.59
-77.61
-84.29
-15.66
Op profit growth
-15.03
223.58
-152.77
-49.01
EBIT growth
-12.82
185.69
-178.58
-54.72
Net profit growth
-13.49
88.11
-445.8
-77.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
382.85
|13.87
|2,35,970.87
|3,148.87
|6.92
|43.27
|29.32
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
456.3
|11.61
|1,78,391.9
|1,409
|9.53
|19,601
|192.81
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,488.3
|53.61
|77,735.44
|202.47
|0.07
|1,182.66
|104.16
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
68.29
|8.97
|60,039.32
|1,496.16
|4.83
|6,953.13
|33.64
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
292.8
|0
|17,831.42
|-36.86
|0
|246.71
|28.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
S Gajendran
Independent Director
M V Bhaskara Rao
Independent Director
Shakuntala Prakash Bhat
Non Executive Director
Sahindra Jaganntha Bhawale
Non Executive Director
Arati Sahindra Bhawale
Non Executive Director
Nikshita Sahindra Bhawale
Plot 18 Sagar Society Road 2,
Street No 1 Bangjara Hills,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23540195
Website: http://www.metkore.com
Email: secretaria@metkore.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Cronimet Alloys India Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2006.The Company is engaged in manufacture of high carbon ferro-chrome for use in the stainless steel industry. The installed capacity is 25...
Read More
Reports by Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.