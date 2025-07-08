iifl-logo
Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0.65
(8.33%)
Feb 23, 2021|01:18:24 PM

  • Open0.65
  • Day's High0.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.6
  • Day's Low0.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.86%

Non-Institutions: 40.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.09

14.09

14.09

14.09

Preference Capital

0

0

8.65

8.65

Reserves

-8.36

10.58

88.18

99.81

Net Worth

5.73

24.67

110.92

122.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.14

10.12

45.24

288.02

yoy growth (%)

-19.59

-77.61

-84.29

-15.66

Raw materials

-17.29

-5.17

-45.87

-248.92

As % of sales

212.42

51.11

101.39

86.42

Employee costs

-1.97

-2.68

-3.15

-4.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-19.15

-21.96

-11.33

2.52

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.01

-1.23

-2.85

Tax paid

0.21

0.08

-0.29

0.84

Working capital

-17.72

-50.98

-6.55

22.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.59

-77.61

-84.29

-15.66

Op profit growth

-15.03

223.58

-152.77

-49.01

EBIT growth

-12.82

185.69

-178.58

-54.72

Net profit growth

-13.49

88.11

-445.8

-77.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

382.85

13.872,35,970.873,148.876.9243.2729.32

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

456.3

11.611,78,391.91,4099.5319,601192.81

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,488.3

53.6177,735.44202.470.071,182.66104.16

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

68.29

8.9760,039.321,496.164.836,953.1333.64

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

292.8

017,831.42-36.860246.7128.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

S Gajendran

Independent Director

M V Bhaskara Rao

Independent Director

Shakuntala Prakash Bhat

Non Executive Director

Sahindra Jaganntha Bhawale

Non Executive Director

Arati Sahindra Bhawale

Non Executive Director

Nikshita Sahindra Bhawale

Registered Office

Plot 18 Sagar Society Road 2,

Street No 1 Bangjara Hills,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23540195

Website: http://www.metkore.com

Email: secretaria@metkore.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Cronimet Alloys India Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2006.The Company is engaged in manufacture of high carbon ferro-chrome for use in the stainless steel industry. The installed capacity is 25...
Read More

Reports by Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd is ₹4.58 Cr. as of 23 Feb ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.15 as of 23 Feb ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Feb ‘21

What is the CAGR of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd?

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.85%, 3 Years at -43.99%, 1 Year at 225.00%, 6 Month at -7.14%, 3 Month at 62.50% and 1 Month at -7.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

