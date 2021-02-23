iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.65
(8.33%)
Feb 23, 2021|01:18:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd

Metkore Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-19.15

-21.96

-11.33

2.52

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.01

-1.23

-2.85

Tax paid

0.21

0.08

-0.29

0.84

Working capital

-17.72

-50.98

-6.55

22.15

Other operating items

Operating

-38.01

-73.88

-19.41

22.65

Capital expenditure

0.21

-36.9

0.1

0.43

Free cash flow

-37.79

-110.78

-19.3

23.08

Equity raised

21.15

111.99

199.62

192.89

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.28

8.78

3.87

16.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-16.35

9.99

184.18

232.76

Metkore Alloys : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.