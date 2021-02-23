Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-19.15
-21.96
-11.33
2.52
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.01
-1.23
-2.85
Tax paid
0.21
0.08
-0.29
0.84
Working capital
-17.72
-50.98
-6.55
22.15
Other operating items
Operating
-38.01
-73.88
-19.41
22.65
Capital expenditure
0.21
-36.9
0.1
0.43
Free cash flow
-37.79
-110.78
-19.3
23.08
Equity raised
21.15
111.99
199.62
192.89
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.28
8.78
3.87
16.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.35
9.99
184.18
232.76
