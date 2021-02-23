Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
8.65
8.65
Reserves
-8.36
10.58
88.18
99.81
Net Worth
5.73
24.67
110.92
122.55
Minority Interest
Debt
58.5
58.21
49.63
45.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.93
3.01
3.01
2.72
Total Liabilities
67.16
85.89
163.56
171.23
Fixed Assets
16.73
17.87
27.31
28.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
49.57
67.24
135.76
142.52
Inventories
15.29
63.8
68.25
72.58
Inventory Days
685.52
2,299.86
550.63
91.97
Sundry Debtors
44.08
43.6
49.53
47.51
Debtor Days
1,976.3
1,571.69
399.6
60.2
Other Current Assets
30.27
31.39
51.71
47.46
Sundry Creditors
-19.28
-18.17
-19.54
-12.45
Creditor Days
864.41
654.99
157.64
15.77
Other Current Liabilities
-20.79
-53.38
-14.19
-12.58
Cash
0.62
0.66
0.46
0.24
Total Assets
67.16
85.87
163.55
171.22
