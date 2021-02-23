iifl-logo
Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

0.65
(8.33%)
Feb 23, 2021|01:18:24 PM

Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

57.22%

57.22%

57.22%

57.22%

57.22%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.86%

1.86%

1.7%

1.7%

1.7%

Non-Institutions

40.91%

40.91%

41.07%

41.07%

41.07%

Total Non-Promoter

42.77%

42.77%

42.77%

42.77%

42.77%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.86%

Institutions: 1.86%

Non-Institutions: 40.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

