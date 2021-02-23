Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
8.14
10.12
45.24
288.02
yoy growth (%)
-19.59
-77.61
-84.29
-15.66
Raw materials
-17.29
-5.17
-45.87
-248.92
As % of sales
212.42
51.11
101.39
86.42
Employee costs
-1.97
-2.68
-3.15
-4.73
As % of sales
24.3
26.55
6.97
1.64
Other costs
-6.65
-23.2
-2.68
-22.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.8
229.12
5.93
7.67
Operating profit
-17.79
-20.93
-6.47
12.26
OPM
-218.53
-206.79
-14.3
4.25
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.01
-1.23
-2.85
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-3.65
-7.24
Other income
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.36
Profit before tax
-19.15
-21.96
-11.33
2.52
Taxes
0.21
0.08
-0.29
0.84
Tax rate
-1.14
-0.38
2.61
33.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.93
-21.88
-11.63
3.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.93
-21.88
-11.63
3.36
yoy growth (%)
-13.49
88.11
-445.8
-77.73
NPM
-232.56
-216.14
-25.71
1.16
