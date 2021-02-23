iifl-logo
Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Feb 23, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

8.14

10.12

45.24

288.02

yoy growth (%)

-19.59

-77.61

-84.29

-15.66

Raw materials

-17.29

-5.17

-45.87

-248.92

As % of sales

212.42

51.11

101.39

86.42

Employee costs

-1.97

-2.68

-3.15

-4.73

As % of sales

24.3

26.55

6.97

1.64

Other costs

-6.65

-23.2

-2.68

-22.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.8

229.12

5.93

7.67

Operating profit

-17.79

-20.93

-6.47

12.26

OPM

-218.53

-206.79

-14.3

4.25

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.01

-1.23

-2.85

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-3.65

-7.24

Other income

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.36

Profit before tax

-19.15

-21.96

-11.33

2.52

Taxes

0.21

0.08

-0.29

0.84

Tax rate

-1.14

-0.38

2.61

33.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.93

-21.88

-11.63

3.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.93

-21.88

-11.63

3.36

yoy growth (%)

-13.49

88.11

-445.8

-77.73

NPM

-232.56

-216.14

-25.71

1.16

