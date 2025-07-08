Metkore Alloys & Industries Ltd Summary

Cronimet Alloys India Limited was incorporated on March 23, 2006.The Company is engaged in manufacture of high carbon ferro-chrome for use in the stainless steel industry. The installed capacity is 25,000 MT with each 6 MVA and 9 MVA furnace. The Company manufactures two standard grade of ferro chrome i.e. high silicon and low silicon.The name of the Company has been changed from GMR Ferro Alloys & Industries Ltd to Cronimet Alloys India Ltd with effect from December 20, 2009.