SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹148.55
Prev. Close₹151.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.91
Day's High₹154.3
Day's Low₹148.55
52 Week's High₹210
52 Week's Low₹147
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)167.23
P/E18.54
EPS8.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
12.04
3.12
Net Worth
20.04
3.62
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin Kumar Heda
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Prahladrai Ramdayal Heda
Non Executive Director
Khushboo Manishkumar Heda
Independent Director
Ronak A Mehta
Independent Director
Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd
Summary
Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sunlite Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 28, 2017. Later on, M/s Sunlite Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Sunlite Alucop Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 04, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name changed from Sunlite Alucop Private Limited to Sunlite Recycling Industries Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2024. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was recognized as Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper rods & wires, copper earthing wires, copper earthing strips, copper conductors, copper wire bars etc. through recycling of copper scrap, which has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries. Further, it is engaged in providing job work services for processing of various products of copper.Apart from this, the Company prioritize environmental and safety considerations in the copper production process. It manufactures diverse range of c
The Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹167.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is 18.54 and 3.28 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹147 and ₹210 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -26.62%, 3 Month at 0.03% and 1 Month at -5.68%.
