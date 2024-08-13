Summary

Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sunlite Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 28, 2017. Later on, M/s Sunlite Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Sunlite Alucop Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 04, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name changed from Sunlite Alucop Private Limited to Sunlite Recycling Industries Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2024. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was recognized as Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper rods & wires, copper earthing wires, copper earthing strips, copper conductors, copper wire bars etc. through recycling of copper scrap, which has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries. Further, it is engaged in providing job work services for processing of various products of copper.Apart from this, the Company prioritize environmental and safety considerations in the copper production process. It manufactures diverse range of c

