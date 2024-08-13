iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Share Price

153.7
(1.35%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open148.55
  • Day's High154.3
  • 52 Wk High210
  • Prev. Close151.65
  • Day's Low148.55
  • 52 Wk Low 147
  • Turnover (lac)12.91
  • P/E18.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)167.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

148.55

Prev. Close

151.65

Turnover(Lac.)

12.91

Day's High

154.3

Day's Low

148.55

52 Week's High

210

52 Week's Low

147

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

167.23

P/E

18.54

EPS

8.18

Divi. Yield

0

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:58 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 6.59%

Institutions: 6.59%

Non-Institutions: 19.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

12.04

3.12

Net Worth

20.04

3.62

Minority Interest

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin Kumar Heda

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Prahladrai Ramdayal Heda

Non Executive Director

Khushboo Manishkumar Heda

Independent Director

Ronak A Mehta

Independent Director

Jaimish Govindbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd

Summary

Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sunlite Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 28, 2017. Later on, M/s Sunlite Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Sunlite Alucop Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 04, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name changed from Sunlite Alucop Private Limited to Sunlite Recycling Industries Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2024. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was recognized as Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper rods & wires, copper earthing wires, copper earthing strips, copper conductors, copper wire bars etc. through recycling of copper scrap, which has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries. Further, it is engaged in providing job work services for processing of various products of copper.Apart from this, the Company prioritize environmental and safety considerations in the copper production process. It manufactures diverse range of c
Company FAQs

What is the Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹153.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹167.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is 18.54 and 3.28 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹147 and ₹210 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd?

Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -26.62%, 3 Month at 0.03% and 1 Month at -5.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 6.60 %
Public - 19.88 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

