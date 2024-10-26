To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024) Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)