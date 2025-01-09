Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
12.04
3.12
Net Worth
20.04
3.62
Minority Interest
Debt
34.92
46.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.56
0.63
Total Liabilities
55.52
50.72
Fixed Assets
13.86
13.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
41.58
34.81
Inventories
29.7
38.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.22
11.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.36
5.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-16.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.19
-4.87
Cash
0.07
2.03
Total Assets
55.51
50.72
