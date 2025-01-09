iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

150.5
(-0.30%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

8

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

12.04

3.12

Net Worth

20.04

3.62

Minority Interest

Debt

34.92

46.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.56

0.63

Total Liabilities

55.52

50.72

Fixed Assets

13.86

13.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

41.58

34.81

Inventories

29.7

38.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.22

11.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.36

5.28

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-16.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.19

-4.87

Cash

0.07

2.03

Total Assets

55.51

50.72

