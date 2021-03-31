FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

We have examined the attached Restated Audited Financial Information of S unlite Recycling Industries Limited (formerly known as Sunlite Alucop Private Limited) comprising the Restated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31 st December, 2023, 31 st March, 2023, 31 st March, 2022 and 31 st March, 2021, the Restated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Audited Cash Flow Statement for period ended on 31 st December, 2023 & for financial year ended on 31 st March, 2023, 31 st March, 2022 and 31 st March, 2021, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 08, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus("Offer Document")

Section 26 and 32 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act"); The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"); The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note").

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure D to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 16th January 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company; The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidences supporting the Restated Financial Information; and, The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Information has been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of company as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Auditors Report issued by us for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 dated 2nd May, 2024, Further Auditors Report issued by Gopal Shah & Co; Chartered Accountants for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 as on 29th September, 2023 as well as Auditors Report issued by Rajmal Maliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021, 31st March, 2022 as on 31th December, 2021, and 20th September, 2022 respectively The audit was conducted by the Companys previous statutory auditors, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities and statements of profit and loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the Audited Financial Statement") examined by them for the said years.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by us which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 & issued by Previous auditors which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021. There is no qualification by us for the Financial Statement for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, & no qualification of previous auditor for financial year ended on financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021.

The audit reports on the financial statements were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the Restated financial statements for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021: