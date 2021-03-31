iifl-logo-icon 1
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors,

Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited

(formerly known as Sunlite Alucop Private Limited)

Survey No. 270A & Plot No. 1, Survey No. 267,

Chhatha Mile, Dantali, Vaso, Kheda -387350, Gujarat, India

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited.

We have examined the attached Restated Audited Financial Information of Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited (formerly known as Sunlite Alucop Private Limited) comprising the Restated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st December, 2023, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, the Restated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Audited Cash Flow Statement for period ended on 31st December, 2023 & for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 08, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares , prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of:

    1. Section 26 and 32 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");
    2. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") as amended (ICDR Regulations"); and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");
    3. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note").

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure D to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

  1. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 16th January 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;
  2. The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;
  3. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidences supporting the Restated Financial Information; and,
  4. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Information has been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of company as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

  1. Auditors Report issued by us for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 dated 2nd May, 2024, Further Auditors Report issued by Gopal Shah & Co; Chartered Accountants for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 as on 29th September, 2023 as well as Auditors Report issued by Rajmal Maliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021, 31st March, 2022 as on 31th December, 2021, and 20th September, 2022 respectively
  2. The audit was conducted by the Companys previous statutory auditors, and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities and statements of profit and loss, the Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information and (collectively, the Audited Financial Statement") examined by them for the said years.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by us which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 & issued by Previous auditors which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021. There is no qualification by us for the Financial Statement for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, & no qualification of previous auditor for financial year ended on financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021.

The audit reports on the financial statements were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the Restated financial statements for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021:

  1. The Restated Financial Information or Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;
  2. The Restated Financial Information or Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments;
  3. Extra-ordinary items that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;
  4. There are no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by us for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 and no qualification is in the Audit Report issued by Gopal Shah & Co for financial year ended 31st March, 2023, as well as no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by Rajmal Maliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021, 31st March, 2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company;
  5. Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE - D to this report;
  6. Adjustments in Restated Financial Information or Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies;
  7. There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Financial Statement;
  8. The Company has valued its obligations related to Gratuity as per AS -15.
  9. There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Financial Statement;
  10. The related party transaction for purchase & sales of Goods entered by the company are at arms length price;
  11. The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation;

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

  1. The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in ANNEXURE – A to this report, of the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – D to this Report.
  2. The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in ANNEXURE – B to this report, for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – D to this Report.
  3. The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in ANNEXURE – C to this report, the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – D to this Report.

    4. Audit for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 has conducted by us & Audit for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 was conducted by Gopal Shah & Co; Chartered Accountants and Audit for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021, 31st March, 2022 has conducted by Rajmal Maliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants and accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial statement examined by them for the said years. Financial Reports included for said years are solely based on report submitted by them.

    We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus /Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus for the proposed IPO.

    Restated Statement of Share Capital &

    Reserves and Surplus

    Annexure – A.1

    Annexure – A.2
    Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowing

    Annexure – A.3
    Restated Statement of Long Term Provision

    Annexure – A.4
    Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities

    Annexure – A.11
    Restated Statement of Short Term Borrowing

    Annexure – A.5
    Restated Statement of Trade Payables

    Annexure – A.6
    Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities And Short Term Provisions

    Annexure – A.7 & A.8
    Restated Statement of Fixed Assets

    Annexure – A.9
    Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments

    Annexure – A.10
    Restated Statement of Long-term loans and advances

    Annexure – A.12
    Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets

    Annexure – A.13
    Restated Statement of Inventories

    Annexure – A.14
    Restated Statement of Trade Receivables

    Annexure – A.15
    Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents

    Annexure – A.16
    Restated Statement of Short Term Loans & Advances

    Annexure – A.17
    Restated Statement of Other Current Assets

    Annexure – A.18
    Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations

    Annexure – B.1
    Restated Statement of Other Income

    Annexure – B.2
    Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed And Purchase of Stock-in-Trade

    Annexure – B.3 & B 3.1
    Restated Statement of Changes in Inventory of Finished Goods, WIP & Packing material

    Annexure – B.4
    Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses

    Annexure – B.5
    Restated Statement of Finance Cost

    Annexure – B.6
    Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortisation

    Annexure – B.7
    Restated Statement of Other Expenses

    Annexure – B.8
    Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Asset / Liabilities

    Annexure – B.9
    Restated Statement of Cash Flows

    Annexure – C
    Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated financial Statements

    Annexure – D
    Statement of Material Adjustment To The Restated Financial Statement

    Annexure – E
    Restated Statement of Tax shelter

    Annexure – F
    Restated Statement of Capitalization

    Annexure – G
    Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities

    Annexure – H
    Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios

    Annexure – I
    Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction

    Annexure – J
    Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio

    Annexure-K

    In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Information of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in ANNEXURE – D are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

    We, Abhishek Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

    The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

    The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

    We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

    In our opinion, the above financial information contained in ANNEXURE – A to K of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – D are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

    Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

    For, Abhishek Kumar & Associates Chartered Accountants

    FRN: 130052W

    Peer Review Certificate No: 011266

    Sd/-

    CA Abhishek Agrawal Proprietor

    M. No.: 132305

    Place: Ahmedabad

    Date: May 08, 2024

    UDIN: 24132305BKEYWA6804

