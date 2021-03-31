FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To,
The Board of Directors,
Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited
(formerly known as Sunlite Alucop Private Limited)
Survey No. 270A & Plot No. 1, Survey No. 267,
Chhatha Mile, Dantali, Vaso, Kheda -387350, Gujarat, India
Dear Sir,
Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited.
We have examined the attached Restated Audited Financial Information of Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited (formerly known as Sunlite Alucop Private Limited) comprising the Restated Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st December, 2023, 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, the Restated Audited Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Audited Cash Flow Statement for period ended on 31st December, 2023 & for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 08, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus("Offer Document")in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares , prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) and prepared in terms of the requirement of:
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure D to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.
We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:
This Restated Financial Information has been compiled by the management from:
Audited financial statements of company as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:
The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by us which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 & issued by Previous auditors which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021. There is no qualification by us for the Financial Statement for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, & no qualification of previous auditor for financial year ended on financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021.
The audit reports on the financial statements were modified and included following matter(s) giving rise to modifications on the Restated financial statements for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021:
In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:
Audit for the period ended on 31st December, 2023 has conducted by us & Audit for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 was conducted by Gopal Shah & Co; Chartered Accountants and Audit for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2021, 31st March, 2022 has conducted by Rajmal Maliwal & Co., Chartered Accountants and accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial statement examined by them for the said years. Financial Reports included for said years are solely based on report submitted by them.
We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the period ended on 31st December, 2023, and for financial year ended on 31st March, 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March, 2021 proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus /Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus for the proposed IPO.
|Restated Statement of Share
Capital &
Reserves and Surplus
|
Annexure – A.1
Annexure – A.2
|Restated Statement of Long Term Borrowing
|
Annexure – A.3
|Restated Statement of Long Term Provision
|
Annexure – A.4
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities
|
Annexure – A.11
|Restated Statement of Short Term Borrowing
|
Annexure – A.5
|Restated Statement of Trade Payables
|
Annexure – A.6
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities And Short Term Provisions
|
Annexure – A.7 & A.8
|Restated Statement of Fixed Assets
|
Annexure – A.9
|Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments
|
Annexure – A.10
|Restated Statement of Long-term loans and advances
|
Annexure – A.12
|Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets
|
Annexure – A.13
|Restated Statement of Inventories
|
Annexure – A.14
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivables
|
Annexure – A.15
|Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Annexure – A.16
|Restated Statement of Short Term Loans & Advances
|
Annexure – A.17
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|
Annexure – A.18
|Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations
|
Annexure – B.1
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|
Annexure – B.2
|Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed And Purchase of Stock-in-Trade
|
Annexure – B.3 & B 3.1
|Restated Statement of Changes in Inventory of Finished Goods, WIP & Packing material
|
Annexure – B.4
|Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses
|
Annexure – B.5
|Restated Statement of Finance Cost
|
Annexure – B.6
|Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortisation
|
Annexure – B.7
|Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|
Annexure – B.8
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Asset / Liabilities
|
Annexure – B.9
|Restated Statement of Cash Flows
|
Annexure – C
|Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated financial Statements
|
Annexure – D
|Statement of Material Adjustment To The Restated Financial Statement
|
Annexure – E
|Restated Statement of Tax shelter
|
Annexure – F
|Restated Statement of Capitalization
|
Annexure – G
|Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities
|
Annexure – H
|Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios
|
Annexure – I
|Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction
|
Annexure – J
|Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio
|
Annexure-K
In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Information of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in ANNEXURE – D are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.
We, Abhishek Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid peer review certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.
The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.
The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.
We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.
In our opinion, the above financial information contained in ANNEXURE – A to K of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in ANNEXURE – D are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.
Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.
For, Abhishek Kumar & Associates Chartered Accountants
FRN: 130052W
Peer Review Certificate No: 011266
Sd/-
CA Abhishek Agrawal Proprietor
M. No.: 132305
Place: Ahmedabad
Date: May 08, 2024
UDIN: 24132305BKEYWA6804
