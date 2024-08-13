Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd Summary

Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Sunlite Industries, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 28, 2017. Later on, M/s Sunlite Industries was converted from Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Sunlite Alucop Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 04, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name changed from Sunlite Alucop Private Limited to Sunlite Recycling Industries Private Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2024. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was recognized as Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 30, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper rods & wires, copper earthing wires, copper earthing strips, copper conductors, copper wire bars etc. through recycling of copper scrap, which has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries. Further, it is engaged in providing job work services for processing of various products of copper.Apart from this, the Company prioritize environmental and safety considerations in the copper production process. It manufactures diverse range of copper products which includes copper rods & wires, copper earthing wires, copper earthing strips, copper conductors, copper wire bars etc. catering to every aspect of electrical transmission and distribution, power generation, and electronic applications. The Company started business operations in 2012 as a proprietorship concern and manufacturing a product i.e. oxygen-free copper rods. Later in 2015-16, it expanded the area by installing copper strip machine with an installed capacity of 350 MT, which imported from China, thereby started manufacturing of copper strips along with copper rods. Then in 2017-18, it purchased wire-drawing machine and started manufacturing of copper wire. Subsequently, it purchased Copper CCR Machine in 2020, resulting into rise in revenue from operations. The Company is planning the Public Offer of issuing 28,80,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.