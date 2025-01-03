Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bharat Gears Ltd
101.61
|0.74
|0.73
|156.02
|34.18
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
2193.85
|-40.35
|-1.81
|15306.91
|334.76
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
|-4.25
|-0.99
|36103.75
|33.11
Clutch Auto Ltd
10.65
|-0.55
|-4.91
|19.98
|0
Gabriel India Ltd
487.8
|-4.25
|-0.86
|7006.95
|35.42
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
399.1
|11.20
|2.89
|2220.19
|16
Setco Automotive Ltd
18.73
|0.89
|4.99
|250.55
|198.56
Hindustan Composites Ltd
560.7
|0.80
|0.14
|828.10
|25.55
Bosch Ltd
34253.55
|-175.10
|-0.51
|101026.19
|50.74
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
1290.9
|-20.60
|-1.57
|507.91
|75.82
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1071.55
|9.70
|0.91
|22516.31
|43.69
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
318.25
|0.90
|0.28
|1964.50
|25.97
Wheels India Ltd
746.75
|8.95
|1.21
|1824.54
|18.65
Automotive Axles Ltd
1833.05
|26.05
|1.44
|2769.74
|17.84
Rico Auto Industries Ltd
97.44
|-1.79
|-1.80
|1318.36
|47.97
Lumax Industries Ltd
2427.05
|-15.80
|-0.65
|2269.29
|25.75
Denso India Ltd
142.75
|0.45
|0.32
|397.99
|3.87
Munjal Showa Ltd
148.26
|-2.83
|-1.87
|592.97
|19.96
Banco Products (India) Ltd
482.9
|-11.65
|-2.36
|6907.27
|39.35
JTEKT India Ltd
177.9
|10.27
|6.13
|4523.65
|46.43
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd
103.4
|-2.34
|-2.21
|1034.00
|21.79
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd
848
|27.55
|3.36
|1592.39
|27.21
Subros Ltd
676.15
|30.35
|4.70
|4410.92
|32.63
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
103.65
|0.01
|0.01
|4135.19
|19.26
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd
89.07
|-0.17
|-0.19
|964.18
|37.19
RACL Geartech Ltd
851.25
|-14.45
|-1.67
|917.78
|28.88
Amtek Auto Ltd
2.75
|0.00
|0.00
|68.27
|0
Omax Autos Ltd
121.3
|1.60
|1.34
|259.46
|37.48
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
208.23
|-2.64
|-1.25
|3267.74
|15.28
Autolite (India) Ltd
15.5
|0.55
|3.68
|17.33
|0
Ucal Ltd
196.33
|0.12
|0.06
|434.09
|90.88
Harita Seating Systems Ltd(Merged)
766.55
|16.45
|2.19
|595.61
|0
PAE Ltd
7.05
|0.60
|9.30
|7.35
|0
India Nippon Electricals Ltd
717.25
|-3.00
|-0.42
|1622.52
|22.64
L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
1306.55
|11.50
|0.89
|4166.90
|15.17
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd
1212.45
|-15.95
|-1.30
|1513.14
|19.99
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
1189.9
|-10.25
|-0.85
|21778.19
|22.74
HBL Engineering Ltd
624.5
|-2.25
|-0.36
|17310.82
|54.02
IP Rings Ltd
137.9
|18.86
|15.84
|174.80
|0
Phoenix Lamps Ltd(Merged)
220
|8.00
|3.77
|616.44
|25.76
Menon Bearings Ltd
120.89
|-1.53
|-1.25
|677.47
|30.77
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
|0.31
|0.19
|112637.01
|85.03
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
678.35
|8.20
|1.22
|1075.86
|51.43
JMT Auto Ltd
1.45
|-0.05
|-3.33
|73.06
|0
ANG Industries Ltd
0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|0
Remsons Industries Ltd
141.63
|-0.60
|-0.42
|493.99
|45.1
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
2115.7
|-22.35
|-1.05
|9319.62
|20.14
Suprajit Engineering Ltd
456.5
|-14.25
|-3.03
|6325.69
|24.76
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd
97.39
|-0.21
|-0.22
|222.45
|11.04
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
1882.3
|-25.70
|-1.35
|5596.38
|17.96
Carraro India Ltd
662.1
|13.10
|2.02
|3764.14
|61.21
Uno Minda Ltd
1066.55
|12.10
|1.15
|61237.44
|89.91
Minda Corporation Ltd
506.9
|-7.15
|-1.39
|12118.94
|55.71
Castex Technologies Ltd
0.8
|0.05
|6.67
|30.25
|0
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.1
|-6.35
|-1.06
|36733.33
|67.81
JBM Auto Ltd
1578.35
|-7.00
|-0.44
|18663.54
|197.07
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
664.75
|-8.15
|-1.21
|4530.78
|46.77
PPAP Automotive Ltd
226.43
|-3.34
|-1.45
|318.96
|260.91
Precision Camshafts Ltd
365.75
|6.00
|1.67
|3474.11
|45.4
Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd(Under Liquidation)
12.9
|-0.65
|-4.80
|9.55
|0
Fiem Industries Ltd
1530.1
|-17.45
|-1.13
|4027.17
|21.82
Sandhar Technologies Limited
512.5
|-11.45
|-2.19
|3084.77
|25.04
Rane (Madras) Ltd
911
|7.65
|0.85
|1481.77
|86.96
Shivam Autotech Ltd
47.19
|0.35
|0.75
|576.77
|0
Autoline Industries Ltd
109.65
|0.22
|0.20
|427.23
|18.54
Craftsman Automation Ltd
5327.6
|-9.25
|-0.17
|12709.30
|89.84
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
11730.7
|-111.95
|-0.95
|22241.41
|54.95
Rane Brake Lining Ltd
954.4
|6.45
|0.68
|737.74
|15.82
Rane Engine Valve Ltd
440.95
|11.25
|2.62
|319.00
|16.06
Varroc Engineering Ltd
633.55
|0.05
|0.01
|9679.78
|22.28
GNA Axles Ltd
424.95
|11.15
|2.69
|1824.34
|18.52
Pavna Industries Ltd
480
|4.00
|0.84
|584.68
|67.43
ASL Industries Ltd
36.1
|1.70
|4.94
|37.61
|106.18
Sansera Engineering Ltd
1468.05
|-17.80
|-1.20
|9090.43
|45.48
Endurance Technologies Ltd
2192.1
|6.30
|0.29
|30834.70
|46.45
ASK Automotive Ltd
493.8
|-0.40
|-0.08
|9734.90
|47.76
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
25.03
|-0.11
|-0.44
|404.70
|23.29
Pricol Ltd
551.05
|-3.10
|-0.56
|6716.28
|44.02
Goldstar Power Ltd
11.25
|-0.30
|-2.60
|270.79
|67.94
Sintercom India Ltd
179.24
|0.21
|0.12
|493.41
|459.05
Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd
405.6
|-0.95
|-0.23
|446.16
|264.64
Harsha Engineers International Ltd
520.15
|17.75
|3.53
|4735.66
|32.95
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd
166.85
|-3.30
|-1.94
|86.82
|45.49
NDR Auto Components Ltd
788.35
|14.40
|1.86
|1875.11
|49.34
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd
634.55
|15.35
|2.48
|1940.64
|58.86
Precision Metaliks Ltd
44.5
|2.10
|4.95
|72.35
|10.67
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd
119
|6.55
|5.82
|215.75
|37.86
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.47
|-0.50
|-0.83
|26292.33
|40.27
Kross Ltd
218.84
|5.11
|2.39
|1411.72
|30.33
Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd
35
|-0.55
|-1.55
|36.18
|17.26
Thaai Casting Ltd
143.75
|-1.25
|-0.86
|332.49
|26.22
OBSC Perfection Ltd
254.6
|4.95
|1.98
|622.56
|50.03
Premium Plast Ltd
45
|1.60
|3.69
|85.94
|17.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.