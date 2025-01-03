iifl-logo-icon 1
Auto Ancillaries Sector Stocks List

Auto Ancillaries Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Bharat Gears Ltd

101.61

0.740.73156.0234.18

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

2193.85

-40.35-1.8115306.91334.76

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

-4.25-0.9936103.7533.11

Clutch Auto Ltd

10.65

-0.55-4.9119.980

Gabriel India Ltd

487.8

-4.25-0.867006.9535.42

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd

399.1

11.202.892220.1916

Setco Automotive Ltd

18.73

0.894.99250.55198.56

Hindustan Composites Ltd

560.7

0.800.14828.1025.55

Bosch Ltd

34253.55

-175.10-0.51101026.1950.74

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd

1290.9

-20.60-1.57507.9175.82

Sundram Fasteners Ltd

1071.55

9.700.9122516.3143.69

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

318.25

0.900.281964.5025.97

Wheels India Ltd

746.75

8.951.211824.5418.65

Automotive Axles Ltd

1833.05

26.051.442769.7417.84

Rico Auto Industries Ltd

97.44

-1.79-1.801318.3647.97

Lumax Industries Ltd

2427.05

-15.80-0.652269.2925.75

Denso India Ltd

142.75

0.450.32397.993.87

Munjal Showa Ltd

148.26

-2.83-1.87592.9719.96

Banco Products (India) Ltd

482.9

-11.65-2.366907.2739.35

JTEKT India Ltd

177.9

10.276.134523.6546.43

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

103.4

-2.34-2.211034.0021.79

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

848

27.553.361592.3927.21

Subros Ltd

676.15

30.354.704410.9232.63

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

103.65

0.010.014135.1919.26

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

89.07

-0.17-0.19964.1837.19

RACL Geartech Ltd

851.25

-14.45-1.67917.7828.88

Amtek Auto Ltd

2.75

0.000.0068.270

Omax Autos Ltd

121.3

1.601.34259.4637.48

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

208.23

-2.64-1.253267.7415.28

Autolite (India) Ltd

15.5

0.553.6817.330

Ucal Ltd

196.33

0.120.06434.0990.88

Harita Seating Systems Ltd(Merged)

766.55

16.452.19595.610

PAE Ltd

7.05

0.609.307.350

India Nippon Electricals Ltd

717.25

-3.00-0.421622.5222.64

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd

1306.55

11.500.894166.9015.17

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

1212.45

-15.95-1.301513.1419.99

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

1189.9

-10.25-0.8521778.1922.74

HBL Engineering Ltd

624.5

-2.25-0.3617310.8254.02

IP Rings Ltd

137.9

18.8615.84174.800

Phoenix Lamps Ltd(Merged)

220

8.003.77616.4425.76

Menon Bearings Ltd

120.89

-1.53-1.25677.4730.77

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

160.08

0.310.19112637.0185.03

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

678.35

8.201.221075.8651.43

JMT Auto Ltd

1.45

-0.05-3.3373.060

ANG Industries Ltd

0.8

0.000.001.290

Remsons Industries Ltd

141.63

-0.60-0.42493.9945.1

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd

2115.7

-22.35-1.059319.6220.14

Suprajit Engineering Ltd

456.5

-14.25-3.036325.6924.76

Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Ltd

97.39

-0.21-0.22222.4511.04

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd

1882.3

-25.70-1.355596.3817.96

Carraro India Ltd

662.1

13.102.023764.1461.21

Uno Minda Ltd

1066.55

12.101.1561237.4489.91

Minda Corporation Ltd

506.9

-7.15-1.3912118.9455.71

Castex Technologies Ltd

0.8

0.056.6730.250

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591.1

-6.35-1.0636733.3367.81

JBM Auto Ltd

1578.35

-7.00-0.4418663.54197.07

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

664.75

-8.15-1.214530.7846.77

PPAP Automotive Ltd

226.43

-3.34-1.45318.96260.91

Precision Camshafts Ltd

365.75

6.001.673474.1145.4

Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd(Under Liquidation)

12.9

-0.65-4.809.550

Fiem Industries Ltd

1530.1

-17.45-1.134027.1721.82

Sandhar Technologies Limited

512.5

-11.45-2.193084.7725.04

Rane (Madras) Ltd

911

7.650.851481.7786.96

Shivam Autotech Ltd

47.19

0.350.75576.770

Autoline Industries Ltd

109.65

0.220.20427.2318.54

Craftsman Automation Ltd

5327.6

-9.25-0.1712709.3089.84

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd

11730.7

-111.95-0.9522241.4154.95

Rane Brake Lining Ltd

954.4

6.450.68737.7415.82

Rane Engine Valve Ltd

440.95

11.252.62319.0016.06

Varroc Engineering Ltd

633.55

0.050.019679.7822.28

GNA Axles Ltd

424.95

11.152.691824.3418.52

Pavna Industries Ltd

480

4.000.84584.6867.43

ASL Industries Ltd

36.1

1.704.9437.61106.18

Sansera Engineering Ltd

1468.05

-17.80-1.209090.4345.48

Endurance Technologies Ltd

2192.1

6.300.2930834.7046.45

ASK Automotive Ltd

493.8

-0.40-0.089734.9047.76

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd

25.03

-0.11-0.44404.7023.29

Pricol Ltd

551.05

-3.10-0.566716.2844.02

Goldstar Power Ltd

11.25

-0.30-2.60270.7967.94

Sintercom India Ltd

179.24

0.210.12493.41459.05

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd

405.6

-0.95-0.23446.16264.64

Harsha Engineers International Ltd

520.15

17.753.534735.6632.95

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd

166.85

-3.30-1.9486.8245.49

NDR Auto Components Ltd

788.35

14.401.861875.1149.34

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

634.55

15.352.481940.6458.86

Precision Metaliks Ltd

44.5

2.104.9572.3510.67

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd

119

6.555.82215.7537.86

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.47

-0.50-0.8326292.3340.27

Kross Ltd

218.84

5.112.391411.7230.33

Mandeep Auto Industries Ltd

35

-0.55-1.5536.1817.26

Thaai Casting Ltd

143.75

-1.25-0.86332.4926.22

OBSC Perfection Ltd

254.6

4.951.98622.5650.03

Premium Plast Ltd

45

1.603.6985.9417.36

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

