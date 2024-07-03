Summary

Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips Group, was established on February 28, 1985. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Wheel Rims and other auto components. SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel rims (cap. : 1.8 mln) at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Chandigarh. The company introduced for the first time in the country - Cathodic Electro Deposition to its product range. Its surface coating plant has been supplied, erected and commissioned by a leading company from the US. The Rim Line unit has been supplied by Hess Engineering, US, and the paint shop has been supplied by George Koch Sons, US.SSWLs main clients are Maruti Udyog (MUL), Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, etc. The company is striving to achieve the ISO 9000 certification.The commercial production of new wheels for Honda Siel Car was started in the year 1997-98.The technical collaboration with Ring Tech Co Ltd was for a period of 3 years.The modernization cum expansion programme to enhance the installed capacity which was started in the year 1998-99 is at the completing stage and programme is likely to be completed in September 2001.In the year 1999-2000, the company has tied up technology with Japanese technical consultants relating to process and product quality control, reduce rejection substantially from the present level, upgrade product quality assurance system

