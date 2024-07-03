iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Share Price

209
(0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open211.35
  • Day's High213.95
  • 52 Wk High289.5
  • Prev. Close208.23
  • Day's Low203.74
  • 52 Wk Low 188.85
  • Turnover (lac)304.96
  • P/E15.16
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value88.53
  • EPS13.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,279.82
  • Div. Yield0.48
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

211.35

Prev. Close

208.23

Turnover(Lac.)

304.96

Day's High

213.95

Day's Low

203.74

52 Week's High

289.5

52 Week's Low

188.85

Book Value

88.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,279.82

P/E

15.16

EPS

13.78

Divi. Yield

0.48

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.98%

Non-Promoter- 11.34%

Institutions: 11.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.69

15.65

15.61

15.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,329.98

1,119.07

936.23

733.69

Net Worth

1,345.67

1,134.72

951.84

749.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,749.41

1,563.34

1,518.19

1,329.96

yoy growth (%)

11.9

2.97

14.15

12.52

Raw materials

-1,099.07

-966.26

-903.71

-797.55

As % of sales

62.82

61.8

59.52

59.96

Employee costs

-152.94

-156.14

-136.41

-118.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.82

32.7

97.16

84.79

Depreciation

-72.31

-71.93

-52.57

-47.9

Tax paid

-14.57

-9.25

-21.98

-30.24

Working capital

-19.26

74.98

23.06

43.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.9

2.97

14.15

12.52

Op profit growth

19.01

-14.5

21.47

13.44

EBIT growth

21.74

-24.66

19.01

10.89

Net profit growth

110.02

-68.77

34.85

-8.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,357.1

4,040.54

3,559.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,357.1

4,040.54

3,559.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

486.76

12.4

13.03

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R K Garg

Managing Director

Dheeraj Garg

Whole-time Director

Manohar Lal Jain

Nominee

Sanjay Surajprakash Sahni

Independent Director

Virander Kumar Arya

Independent Director

Shashi Bhushan Gupta

Independent Director

Ajit Singh Chatha

Independent Director

Surinder Singh Virdi

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Garg

Independent Director

Deva Bharathi Reddy

Independent Director

Siddharth Bansal

Deputy Managing Director

Mohan Josh

Independent Director

sukhvinder Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika Sapra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

Summary

Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips Group, was established on February 28, 1985. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Wheel Rims and other auto components. SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel rims (cap. : 1.8 mln) at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Chandigarh. The company introduced for the first time in the country - Cathodic Electro Deposition to its product range. Its surface coating plant has been supplied, erected and commissioned by a leading company from the US. The Rim Line unit has been supplied by Hess Engineering, US, and the paint shop has been supplied by George Koch Sons, US.SSWLs main clients are Maruti Udyog (MUL), Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, etc. The company is striving to achieve the ISO 9000 certification.The commercial production of new wheels for Honda Siel Car was started in the year 1997-98.The technical collaboration with Ring Tech Co Ltd was for a period of 3 years.The modernization cum expansion programme to enhance the installed capacity which was started in the year 1998-99 is at the completing stage and programme is likely to be completed in September 2001.In the year 1999-2000, the company has tied up technology with Japanese technical consultants relating to process and product quality control, reduce rejection substantially from the present level, upgrade product quality assurance system
Company FAQs

What is the Steel Strips Wheels Ltd share price today?

The Steel Strips Wheels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is ₹3279.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is 15.16 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Strips Wheels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is ₹188.85 and ₹289.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd?

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.21%, 3 Years at 6.82%, 1 Year at -19.13%, 6 Month at -7.95%, 3 Month at -2.40% and 1 Month at -0.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.98 %
Institutions - 11.34 %
Public - 27.67 %

