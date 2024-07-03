SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹211.35
Prev. Close₹208.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹304.96
Day's High₹213.95
Day's Low₹203.74
52 Week's High₹289.5
52 Week's Low₹188.85
Book Value₹88.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,279.82
P/E15.16
EPS13.78
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
15.65
15.61
15.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,329.98
1,119.07
936.23
733.69
Net Worth
1,345.67
1,134.72
951.84
749.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,749.41
1,563.34
1,518.19
1,329.96
yoy growth (%)
11.9
2.97
14.15
12.52
Raw materials
-1,099.07
-966.26
-903.71
-797.55
As % of sales
62.82
61.8
59.52
59.96
Employee costs
-152.94
-156.14
-136.41
-118.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.82
32.7
97.16
84.79
Depreciation
-72.31
-71.93
-52.57
-47.9
Tax paid
-14.57
-9.25
-21.98
-30.24
Working capital
-19.26
74.98
23.06
43.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.9
2.97
14.15
12.52
Op profit growth
19.01
-14.5
21.47
13.44
EBIT growth
21.74
-24.66
19.01
10.89
Net profit growth
110.02
-68.77
34.85
-8.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,357.1
4,040.54
3,559.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,357.1
4,040.54
3,559.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
486.76
12.4
13.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R K Garg
Managing Director
Dheeraj Garg
Whole-time Director
Manohar Lal Jain
Nominee
Sanjay Surajprakash Sahni
Independent Director
Virander Kumar Arya
Independent Director
Shashi Bhushan Gupta
Independent Director
Ajit Singh Chatha
Independent Director
Surinder Singh Virdi
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Garg
Independent Director
Deva Bharathi Reddy
Independent Director
Siddharth Bansal
Deputy Managing Director
Mohan Josh
Independent Director
sukhvinder Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanika Sapra
Reports by Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
Summary
Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips Group, was established on February 28, 1985. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Wheel Rims and other auto components. SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel rims (cap. : 1.8 mln) at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Chandigarh. The company introduced for the first time in the country - Cathodic Electro Deposition to its product range. Its surface coating plant has been supplied, erected and commissioned by a leading company from the US. The Rim Line unit has been supplied by Hess Engineering, US, and the paint shop has been supplied by George Koch Sons, US.SSWLs main clients are Maruti Udyog (MUL), Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, etc. The company is striving to achieve the ISO 9000 certification.The commercial production of new wheels for Honda Siel Car was started in the year 1997-98.The technical collaboration with Ring Tech Co Ltd was for a period of 3 years.The modernization cum expansion programme to enhance the installed capacity which was started in the year 1998-99 is at the completing stage and programme is likely to be completed in September 2001.In the year 1999-2000, the company has tied up technology with Japanese technical consultants relating to process and product quality control, reduce rejection substantially from the present level, upgrade product quality assurance system
Read More
The Steel Strips Wheels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is ₹3279.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is 15.16 and 2.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Strips Wheels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd is ₹188.85 and ₹289.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.21%, 3 Years at 6.82%, 1 Year at -19.13%, 6 Month at -7.95%, 3 Month at -2.40% and 1 Month at -0.06%.
