Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.82
32.7
97.16
84.79
Depreciation
-72.31
-71.93
-52.57
-47.9
Tax paid
-14.57
-9.25
-21.98
-30.24
Working capital
-19.26
74.98
23.06
43.79
Other operating items
Operating
-42.32
26.49
45.66
50.43
Capital expenditure
18.29
408.6
332.31
87.94
Free cash flow
-24.03
435.09
377.97
138.37
Equity raised
1,366.81
1,227.66
996.37
889.54
Investing
0
0
-0.02
0.04
Financing
290.77
393.32
498.91
495.76
Dividends paid
0
0
6.22
4.66
Net in cash
1,633.55
2,056.07
1,879.45
1,528.38
