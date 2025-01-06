iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

205.17
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Steel Str. Wheel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.82

32.7

97.16

84.79

Depreciation

-72.31

-71.93

-52.57

-47.9

Tax paid

-14.57

-9.25

-21.98

-30.24

Working capital

-19.26

74.98

23.06

43.79

Other operating items

Operating

-42.32

26.49

45.66

50.43

Capital expenditure

18.29

408.6

332.31

87.94

Free cash flow

-24.03

435.09

377.97

138.37

Equity raised

1,366.81

1,227.66

996.37

889.54

Investing

0

0

-0.02

0.04

Financing

290.77

393.32

498.91

495.76

Dividends paid

0

0

6.22

4.66

Net in cash

1,633.55

2,056.07

1,879.45

1,528.38

