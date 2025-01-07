Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,749.41
1,563.34
1,518.19
1,329.96
yoy growth (%)
11.9
2.97
14.15
12.52
Raw materials
-1,099.07
-966.26
-903.71
-797.55
As % of sales
62.82
61.8
59.52
59.96
Employee costs
-152.94
-156.14
-136.41
-118.61
As % of sales
8.74
9.98
8.98
8.91
Other costs
-293.63
-269.74
-277.82
-248.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.78
17.25
18.3
18.71
Operating profit
203.75
171.19
200.23
164.83
OPM
11.64
10.95
13.18
12.39
Depreciation
-72.31
-71.93
-52.57
-47.9
Interest expense
-83.93
-88.66
-63.94
-50.56
Other income
16.31
22.11
13.44
18.43
Profit before tax
63.82
32.7
97.16
84.79
Taxes
-14.57
-9.25
-21.98
-30.24
Tax rate
-22.84
-28.29
-22.62
-35.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.25
23.44
75.17
54.55
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.08
1.13
Net profit
49.25
23.44
75.09
55.68
yoy growth (%)
110.02
-68.77
34.85
-8.98
NPM
2.81
1.49
4.94
4.18
