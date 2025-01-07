iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,749.41

1,563.34

1,518.19

1,329.96

yoy growth (%)

11.9

2.97

14.15

12.52

Raw materials

-1,099.07

-966.26

-903.71

-797.55

As % of sales

62.82

61.8

59.52

59.96

Employee costs

-152.94

-156.14

-136.41

-118.61

As % of sales

8.74

9.98

8.98

8.91

Other costs

-293.63

-269.74

-277.82

-248.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.78

17.25

18.3

18.71

Operating profit

203.75

171.19

200.23

164.83

OPM

11.64

10.95

13.18

12.39

Depreciation

-72.31

-71.93

-52.57

-47.9

Interest expense

-83.93

-88.66

-63.94

-50.56

Other income

16.31

22.11

13.44

18.43

Profit before tax

63.82

32.7

97.16

84.79

Taxes

-14.57

-9.25

-21.98

-30.24

Tax rate

-22.84

-28.29

-22.62

-35.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.25

23.44

75.17

54.55

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.08

1.13

Net profit

49.25

23.44

75.09

55.68

yoy growth (%)

110.02

-68.77

34.85

-8.98

NPM

2.81

1.49

4.94

4.18

