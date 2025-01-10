To The Members of Steel Strips Wheels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Steel Strips Wheels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section

143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the

Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there- have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. we have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

? The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our

? Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

? In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

? If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financialstatements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" to this report a statement on the

, to the extent applicable. Order mattersspecifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section

197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year in respect of the previous financial year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule

11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024

[Referred to in paragraph 7 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i) a) A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii) a) The inventories were physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of accounts. b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks/financial institutions on the basis of the security of the current assets of the company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with such banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the . iii) a) During the year, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies and employees as follows:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount of loans/Guarantees provided during the year - Subsidiaries 13315.00 - Employees 315.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above loans/ Guarantees - Subsidiaries 13531.83 - Employees 407.59 During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature

b) During the year, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and investments to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the

Companys interest. c) In respect of the loans outstanding as on the balance sheet date, Loans amounting to Rs. 13315.00 Lakhs have been given to wholly owned subsidiary which is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan and payment of interest during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties. f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties (Subsidiary) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans – - Repayable on demand (A) 13315.00 - 13315.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of - - - repayment (B) Total (A+B) 13315.00 13315.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the 100% 0% 100% total loans

iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with the view to determine whether they are accurate and complete. vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the statutory dues referred in foregoing paragraph vii) (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amt Amt paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Tax 11,07,307.00 2016-17 CESTAT Custom Tax 12,07,767.00 2019-20 Custom GST Tax, Interest, Penalty 22,85,05,932.00 2017-18 High Court GST Tax 7,61,364.00 7,61,364.00 2020-21 Commissioner Appeal Central Excise Tax 58,51,585.00 2016-17 CESTAT GST Tax, Interest, Penalty 3,25,796.00 3,25,796.00 2022-23 High Court GST Tax, Interest, Penalty 8,25,026.00 43,139.00 2019-20 Commissioner Appeal

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no purposes by the company. e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the company, we report that the Company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of Lender Amount involved Name of subsidiaries Relation Nature of such transactions for which fund utilized Remarks, if any Term Loan HDFC bank 10000.00 AMW Autocomponents Subsidiary Acquisition of AMW Limited Lakh Ltd Autocomponent Ltd

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year hence the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi) a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act. The detail of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian accounting standards(IndAS)24,RelatedPartyDisclosuresspecifiedunder Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule

7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014. xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit report of the company issued till date for the period under audit. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC.

Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable. xvii) Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause

3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial dates of realisation of financial financialliabilities, other information accompanying the financial assetsandpaymentof statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of

Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year. b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as at the end of financial year on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Special account in compliance with Section 135 (6) of the Act and the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financialstatements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report Referred to in paragraph 7 our Report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Steel Strips Wheels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,

2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the act.

Auditors Responsibility audit. We 3. Our responsibilityistoexpress financialcontrol over financial opinion thecompanysinternal conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting (the "Guidance

Notes") and the standards on auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financialcontrols, financialcontrols and both issued by the ICAI. Those standards applicableto auditofinternal and the guidance notes require that we comply with ethical requirements and planned and performed the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls system over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls system over financial reporting, assessing the risks that material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

6. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1.) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company (2.) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the company financial are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company ; and (3.) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal financial controls over financial reporting

7. Because of the Inherent limitation of internal financial financialreporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper controlsover management over-ride of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluations of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the controlsoverfinancial policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial financialreporting and such controlsover reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024 based on the internal financial internalfinancial controlsoverfinancial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants

India.