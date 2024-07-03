Steel Strips Wheels Ltd Summary

Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL), a part of the multifaceted Steel Strips Group, was established on February 28, 1985. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Automotive Wheel Rims and other auto components. SSWL started commercial production from 1991. The company is armed with the latest know-how, manufacturing automobile wheel rims (cap. : 1.8 mln) at its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit at Chandigarh. The company introduced for the first time in the country - Cathodic Electro Deposition to its product range. Its surface coating plant has been supplied, erected and commissioned by a leading company from the US. The Rim Line unit has been supplied by Hess Engineering, US, and the paint shop has been supplied by George Koch Sons, US.SSWLs main clients are Maruti Udyog (MUL), Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Tempo, etc. The company is striving to achieve the ISO 9000 certification.The commercial production of new wheels for Honda Siel Car was started in the year 1997-98.The technical collaboration with Ring Tech Co Ltd was for a period of 3 years.The modernization cum expansion programme to enhance the installed capacity which was started in the year 1998-99 is at the completing stage and programme is likely to be completed in September 2001.In the year 1999-2000, the company has tied up technology with Japanese technical consultants relating to process and product quality control, reduce rejection substantially from the present level, upgrade product quality assurance systems, impart advance training in wheel and die design and technical assistance to staff for procurment of equipments.During year 2003-04, the Company designed and developed wheels for new models of Cars, MUVs, Scooters and Tractors including, INDIGO/ROVER, 207-DI, WAGON RVXI, MODEL-E, GALAXY, TRACTOR FRONT WHEEL and TRACTOR REAR WHEEL. It also commenced mass production of wheels like BOLERO/SCORPIO, CAMPER/SAVARI, SINGLE CAB, HONDA-LQ. The Company commenced mass production of Marutis Model-K (swift) wheel in FY 2004-05. It completed its modernization cum expansion plan to increase its installed capacity to 7.5 Million Wheels per annum including for LCV Wheels during FY 2006-07. It set up a new plant for manufacturing wheel rims for passenger cars and MUVs at Oragadam near Chennai in Tamil Nadu with installed capacity of 3 million in FY 2007-08. It commenced commercial production at Oragadam plant (near Chennai) Tamil Nadu with installed capacity of 2.50 million Wheel Rims in FY 2008-09. The Companys new Truck Wheel Rims Facility at Jamshedpur commenced its commercial production during the year 2010-11. The Company added additional capacity at its Dappar plant. With this, the total installed capacity results enhanced from 7.50 million wheel Rims to 9.00 million wheel rims p.a. during FY 2010-11. The Second phase expansion at the Oragadam unit of the company was completed during the year 2011-12, which had started the commercial production. With this, the total installed manufacturing capacity of Oragadam unit of the Company increased from 2.5 million to 6 million wheel rims p.a. With the commissioning of Jamshedpur unit, setting up of additional line at Dappar and expansion of Oragadam unit of the company, the total installed capacity of the company has increased to 16 million wheel rims per annum during FY 2011-12. During the year 2015-16, the manufacturing capacity of Jamshedpur plant of the Company has enhanced from 1 million wheel rims to 1.60 million wheel rims p.a. The said additional capacity of 0.60 million commenced its Commercial Production w.e.f 1st October, 2015. As a result, the total installed capacity of the Company comprising of Jamshedpur, Dappar and Chennai Plant increased from 16 million to 16.60 million wheel rims p.a. The Company had also put up a high-tech Steel Processing Unit named Ute Mayr Steel Service Centre at Dappar unit (Punjab) of the Company, for Steel Pickling, Slitting and Cut to Length with a monthly processing capacity of 20,000 Ton Steel. With the setting up of high-tech Steel, the said Steel Processing Unit has commenced its commercial production w.e.f. 31st March, 2016.In 2022-23, Company acquired 26% equity shares in Clean Max Astria Private Limited(CMAPL), making it an Associate of the Company. The Company further acquired 100% stake in AMW Autocomponent Limited (AACL), making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from 09.01.2024.