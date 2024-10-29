Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 {SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015} we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 29th day of October 2024 inter alia : To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 {SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015}, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, have inter-alia considered, approved and took note of the following: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September, 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Copies of the same are enclosed for your ready reference as Annexure A. 2. Appointment of Ms. Kanika Sapra as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (Membership No. ACS 56875) in place of Sh. Shaman Jindal, President Cum Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. Sh. Shaman Jindal will continue to be associated with the company as President (Commercials) while handling core strategic initiatives of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 29, 2024, have inter alia approved the matters as per letter attached herewith

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 23rd day of July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. The Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. To consider any other matter (s) with the permission of the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 {SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015}, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, July 23, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the following: The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. Copies of the same are enclosed as Annexure A and Annexure B respectively Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

STEEL STRIPS WHEELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations 2015) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 23rd day of May 2024 inter alia To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with the Auditors report thereon. To consider and recommend the payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Further please be informed that the Trading Window closure period commenced with effect from 01.04.2024 and would remain close till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 43 of the SEBI (LODR ) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of company in its meeting held today i.e 23.05.2024, have recommended a final dividend @100% i.e. Rs. 1.00 per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 and any other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 23, 2024, have interalia considered the matters as per attached letter Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. The highest credit rating of the company is AA-/Stable outlook. The Board of directors at its meeting held today i.e. 23.05.2024 approve the appointment of the secretarial auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

