Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Share Price

220
(3.77%)
Sep 11, 2017|03:40:47 PM

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

215.9

Prev. Close

212

Turnover(Lac.)

156.26

Day's High

222.8

Day's Low

212

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

616.44

P/E

25.76

EPS

8.51

Divi. Yield

0

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Phoenix Lamps Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Phoenix Lamps Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:53 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 1.25%

Institutions: 1.25%

Non-Institutions: 36.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

28.02

28.02

28.02

28.02

Preference Capital

0

0

13.16

13.16

Reserves

149.64

148.22

120.74

83.03

Net Worth

177.66

176.24

161.92

124.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

218.43

244.1

370.88

436.93

yoy growth (%)

-10.51

-34.18

-15.11

-3.3

Raw materials

-120.68

-134.54

-194.47

-299.62

As % of sales

55.24

55.11

52.43

68.57

Employee costs

-32.19

-34.05

-47.84

-59.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

32.72

36.34

60.93

-8.55

Depreciation

-5.86

-6.28

-9.3

-14.19

Tax paid

-11.35

-8.86

-10.68

0

Working capital

-9.65

14.19

-84.85

-18.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.51

-34.18

-15.11

-3.3

Op profit growth

-21.97

-26.85

189.42

-46.53

EBIT growth

-10.91

-43.86

533.21

-61.08

Net profit growth

-94.85

-69.52

-1,154

-249.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

351.34

347.64

383.12

494.02

483.14

Excise Duty

20.79

19.59

17.27

0

0

Net Sales

330.55

328.05

365.85

494.02

483.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.41

3.13

1.11

45.7

3.41

Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sunita Mathur

Chairman

K Ajith Kumar Rai

Independent Director

Suresh Shetty

Independent Director

Ian Williamson

Director & Chief Executive Off

N S Mohan

Company Secretary

Gourish Hegde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged

Summary

The company is a 100% EOU with a state-of-the-art plant in Noida, to manufacture halogen lamps (cap : 118.80 lac pa) and compact fluorescent lamps (cap : 95.04 lac pa). The companys products include automobile head lamps under the Halonix brand, H3 type halogen lamps for fog lamps, J-type halogen lamps for general lighting applications, compact fluorescent lamps (single/double H-type), etc.The company has been certified as an ISO-9002 accredited company by RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance in production and installation. It has also received the E-4 mark from N V Kema, Holland, for its H-4 halogen lamps.During 1996-97, Phoenix Electric (India) Ltd (PEIL), a group company has amalgamated with the Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the company repurchased 11 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from PICUP and extinguished the same and converted 76.60 lac equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by Pheonix Electric Co Ltd., Japan into 7.66 lac Redeemable Preference shares of Rs. 100/- each.The company has changed its name as Phoenix Lamps Ltd from the earlier name of Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.
