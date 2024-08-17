Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹215.9
Prev. Close₹212
Turnover(Lac.)₹156.26
Day's High₹222.8
Day's Low₹212
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)616.44
P/E25.76
EPS8.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
28.02
28.02
28.02
28.02
Preference Capital
0
0
13.16
13.16
Reserves
149.64
148.22
120.74
83.03
Net Worth
177.66
176.24
161.92
124.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
218.43
244.1
370.88
436.93
yoy growth (%)
-10.51
-34.18
-15.11
-3.3
Raw materials
-120.68
-134.54
-194.47
-299.62
As % of sales
55.24
55.11
52.43
68.57
Employee costs
-32.19
-34.05
-47.84
-59.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
32.72
36.34
60.93
-8.55
Depreciation
-5.86
-6.28
-9.3
-14.19
Tax paid
-11.35
-8.86
-10.68
0
Working capital
-9.65
14.19
-84.85
-18.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.51
-34.18
-15.11
-3.3
Op profit growth
-21.97
-26.85
189.42
-46.53
EBIT growth
-10.91
-43.86
533.21
-61.08
Net profit growth
-94.85
-69.52
-1,154
-249.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
351.34
347.64
383.12
494.02
483.14
Excise Duty
20.79
19.59
17.27
0
0
Net Sales
330.55
328.05
365.85
494.02
483.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.41
3.13
1.11
45.7
3.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sunita Mathur
Chairman
K Ajith Kumar Rai
Independent Director
Suresh Shetty
Independent Director
Ian Williamson
Director & Chief Executive Off
N S Mohan
Company Secretary
Gourish Hegde
Reports by Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged
Summary
The company is a 100% EOU with a state-of-the-art plant in Noida, to manufacture halogen lamps (cap : 118.80 lac pa) and compact fluorescent lamps (cap : 95.04 lac pa). The companys products include automobile head lamps under the Halonix brand, H3 type halogen lamps for fog lamps, J-type halogen lamps for general lighting applications, compact fluorescent lamps (single/double H-type), etc.The company has been certified as an ISO-9002 accredited company by RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance in production and installation. It has also received the E-4 mark from N V Kema, Holland, for its H-4 halogen lamps.During 1996-97, Phoenix Electric (India) Ltd (PEIL), a group company has amalgamated with the Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.During the year 1999-2000, as per the Scheme of Arrangement, the company repurchased 11 lac equity shares of Rs. 10/- each from PICUP and extinguished the same and converted 76.60 lac equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by Pheonix Electric Co Ltd., Japan into 7.66 lac Redeemable Preference shares of Rs. 100/- each.The company has changed its name as Phoenix Lamps Ltd from the earlier name of Phoenix Lamps India Ltd.
Read More
