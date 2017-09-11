iifl-logo-icon 1
Phoenix Lamps Ltd Merged Key Ratios

220
(3.77%)
Sep 11, 2017

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.38

-25.94

2.32

6.85

Op profit growth

-6.82

0.35

493.71

-80.88

EBIT growth

16.79

-28.87

-1,796.32

-110.08

Net profit growth

17.01

-70.52

-375.78

-522.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.84

12.35

9.11

1.57

EBIT margin

12.7

9.75

10.15

-0.61

Net profit margin

6.98

5.34

13.43

-4.98

RoCE

21.67

20.23

21.19

-1.01

RoNW

4.4

4.19

14.92

-5.07

RoA

2.97

2.77

7.01

-2.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.17

6.99

15.98

0

Dividend per share

0

0

16

0

Cash EPS

4.92

2.73

18.33

-14.26

Book value per share

50.86

41.82

41.33

38.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.05

13.47

7

0

P/CEPS

20

34.48

6.1

-2.04

P/B

1.93

2.25

3.05

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

6.43

6.57

5.33

17.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

78.99

0

Tax payout

-37.01

-33.8

-32.03

2.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.89

57.25

59.33

85.84

Inventory days

90.21

90.92

90.31

98.14

Creditor days

-51.99

-51.91

-59.49

-57.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.85

-5.84

-3.45

0.14

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.41

0.29

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

1.2

1.07

0.76

18.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.07

-56.91

-55.41

-69.12

Employee costs

-14.49

-14.5

-12.92

-13.22

Other costs

-14.58

-16.22

-22.54

-16.08

