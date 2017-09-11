Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.38
-25.94
2.32
6.85
Op profit growth
-6.82
0.35
493.71
-80.88
EBIT growth
16.79
-28.87
-1,796.32
-110.08
Net profit growth
17.01
-70.52
-375.78
-522.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.84
12.35
9.11
1.57
EBIT margin
12.7
9.75
10.15
-0.61
Net profit margin
6.98
5.34
13.43
-4.98
RoCE
21.67
20.23
21.19
-1.01
RoNW
4.4
4.19
14.92
-5.07
RoA
2.97
2.77
7.01
-2.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.17
6.99
15.98
0
Dividend per share
0
0
16
0
Cash EPS
4.92
2.73
18.33
-14.26
Book value per share
50.86
41.82
41.33
38.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.05
13.47
7
0
P/CEPS
20
34.48
6.1
-2.04
P/B
1.93
2.25
3.05
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
6.43
6.57
5.33
17.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
78.99
0
Tax payout
-37.01
-33.8
-32.03
2.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.89
57.25
59.33
85.84
Inventory days
90.21
90.92
90.31
98.14
Creditor days
-51.99
-51.91
-59.49
-57.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.85
-5.84
-3.45
0.14
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.41
0.29
1.29
Net debt / op. profit
1.2
1.07
0.76
18.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.07
-56.91
-55.41
-69.12
Employee costs
-14.49
-14.5
-12.92
-13.22
Other costs
-14.58
-16.22
-22.54
-16.08
